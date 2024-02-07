WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE /AETOSWire)-- Textron Aviation today announced that it plans to expand its relationship with longtime channel partner Wallan Group by adding approval as an authorized service facility for Beechcraft King Air turboprops.

The Beechcraft King Air is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“Wallan Group has a proven track record of providing quality maintenance and excellent service to our Cessna Citation customers,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales, Textron Aviation. “With an established and growing base of King Air aircraft in the Kingdom, this latest authorization provides an even greater level of convenience and in-country support.”

Wallan Group has served as an authorized service facility for Cessna Citation jets since 2008. With Textron Aviation’s focused sales and support efforts in the Kingdom, the company looks forward to its continuing relationship with the Wallan Group and support of customers within the Kingdom.

