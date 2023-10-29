Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tetra Pak, the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has taken an interactive role in the 11th edition of the ABCE conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event, organized by the Arab Beverages Association has once again proven to be a significant opportunity for Tetra Pak to connect and collaborate with other industry leaders, share insights and expertise, tackle industry challenges, and explore promising partnership potential.

For Tetra Pak, ABCE is the perfect platform to showcase the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, with three of its spokespeople offering expert opinion and advice in panel discussions, contributing to a brighter, more sustainable future for the beverage industry in the Arab world.

During the conference’s inaugural session, Marcelo Piva, Regional Sustainability Manager for Greater Middle East and Africa at Tetra Pak, shed light on the company’s journey, experiences and success in advancing circularity within the Arab Region. His presentation underscored Tetra Pak’s sustainability targets and its active collaborations with regional partners to drive circular economy initiatives.

Angela Simondi, Customer Experience Manager at Tetra Pak, made a valuable contribution to the “future of health and nutrition” panel, sharing Tetra Pak’s perspectives on reshaping the juice industry to enhance the customer experience and meet the ever-evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

Niels Hougaard, Managing Director at Tetra Pak Arabia, also addressed the event outlining Tetra Pak’s vision of the future of the beverage industry, giving insights into the industry’s current trajectory and how Tetra Pak is adapting to new trends.

At the end of the successful event, Niels said: “Tetra Pak, would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the Arab Beverage Association for organizing the 11th ABCE conference. This has become an essential platform bringing together industry players to exchange insights, address challenges, and explore collaborative ventures within the Arab beverage sector.”

Tetra Pak’s involvement in the ABCE conference has bolstered its ties with key players in the industry, establishing the company as a regional thought leader with a strong commitment to participate in industry events that promote collaboration and innovation.