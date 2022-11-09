Tetra Pak affirms its commitment to developing the most sustainable food packaging and food processing services in the world and moving towards renewable, recycled and carbon neutral cartons in all its operations.

Dubai: The Food Tech Summit, which took place on the sidelines of Gulfood Manufacturing 2022 in Dubai, brought together more than 100 keynote speakers from the food and beverage sector. The three-day summit addressed an agenda full of prominent headlines that will shape new features for the future of food production, such as food engineering innovations, future metaverse factories, emerging markets, food security, circular economy systems, sustainable financing models and other topics and issues.

Marcelo Piva, Director of Sustainability at Tetra Pak Middle East and Africa, participated on the second day of the Food Tech Summit, which was devoted to discussing Saudi Arabia's approach, and its path towards achieving the industrial revolution and sustainability. The strong, robust, and efficient food production sector ecosystem in the Kingdom embodies significant untapped potential for food and beverage manufacturers.

In his presentation, Piva highlighted the key role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the largest consumer market in Asia and the Middle East, with a market value of $42 billion which is expected to continue to grow and expand at a rate of 3%. The Kingdom is also looking forward to achieving its goal of localizing 85% of food processing and processing resources by 2030.

Piva explained the importance of collaborative innovation, which constitutes an element of empowerment for companies in this sector, to contribute to the development of the economy as a whole and to serve our planet. He mentioned the role and status of Tetra Pak, which, for more than four decades, has constituted an essential part of the social and economic growth in the Kingdom, where its ambitions are in harmony and in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 through essential partnerships that contribute to achieving its goals. Tetra Pak has partnered with two leading recycling companies, Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI) and Saudi Top Plastic Factory (STP). The project aims, through a joint investment of more than 3 million euros, to increase the collection and recycling of cartons, and to create value for this post-consumer carton waste, by recycling all components of the packaging.

Piva concluded his speech by highlighting Tetra Pak's continued and unwavering commitment to sustainability practices and standards, as it aspires to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, GHG, in its area of ​​operations by 2030. Through its programs and projects, it aims to provide cartons made entirely from renewable or recycled, recyclable, and carbon neutral materials, in all its product packaging to fulfill its Go Carton, Go Nature and through partnerships that lead to real change.

