Dubai: Tetr College of Business, a pioneering global entrepreneurship school, formally welcomed its second undergraduate cohort at an orientation ceremony in Dubai today. Some of the dignitaries who attended the ceremony included Sven Herzing, CTO of Talabat; Jeff Stratchan, AVP, Tourism of Dubai; and Dr. Edward Rogers, former Chief Knowledge Officer at NASA. The new cohort underscores the rapid growth of the institution’s disruptive pedagogy that blends entrepreneurship with a global campus experience, taking students across seven countries to build and scale ventures in real time.

The Class of 2029 at Tetr brings together 206 students from 50 countries; double the size of last year’s inaugural cohort. With an average SAT score of 1490, several students turned down offers from prestigious institutions such as Carnegie Mellon, MIT, King’s College London, Northeastern University, UMass Boston, University of Warwick, and the University of Washington to join Tetr. The batch includes nine national-level athletes across cricket, football, kickboxing, go-karting, jiu-jitsu, golf, and gymnastics, and collectively commands a social media following of over one million. 30% of the batch has already tried their hands at entrepreneurship.

The cohort mirrors the world’s diversity with 34% students from South Asia, 26% from Central and Latin America, 21% from the USA and Europe, 11% from MENA, and the remainder from Southeast Asia. With 35% female participation and a mix of students from science, economics, commerce, and liberal arts backgrounds, the cohort reflects the rising global appetite for entrepreneurial education over dated undergraduate tracks that increasingly feel disconnected from the real world.

This year’s cohort at Tetr embodies a vibrant group of pioneers who have demonstrated traits like innovation, resilience, leadership, and adaptability throughout their lives. The group includes an American speed skating and swimming national competitor who invented 3D-printed biodegradable shoes, a Colombian NFT pioneer blending blockchain with philanthropy, a Mexican tennis prodigy and best-selling author, a Bolivian robotics pioneer launching coding projects, and a Lebanese digital planner bringing adaptability. An Indian kickboxer turned entrepreneur, who co-founded a venture with national impact, adds to the mix, alongside a Saudi racer stepping up to Formula 4 with sponsorships. Other standout profiles feature a Qatari youth entrepreneur mentoring 10,000+ in e-commerce, a Portuguese student accepted to Carnegie Mellon and MIT, and a Brazilian tutoring founder scaling AI for corporate use. Together, these students reflect Tetr’s mission to nurture globally-minded builders ready to turn bold ideas into impactful ventures.

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Tetr College of Business said, “We have seen tremendous momentum since the launch of our first cohort. Students not only built over 44 real ventures in their very first year but also went on to raise funding from respected investors. The strong outcomes have translated into a surge of interest, with applications rising sharply and our second cohort nearly doubling in size. Building a multi-country institution from the ground up has been a remarkable learning experience for us, and I believe these learnings will help us make our programmes even stronger for the new batch.”

Tarun Gangwar, Chief Operating Officer, Tetr College of Business, said, “What excites me most is the calibre of students we are welcoming this year. They include entrepreneurs who have already launched startups, innovators pushing the frontiers of STEM, athletes with international achievements, and social impact leaders driving change in their communities. Bringing together such diverse and accomplished young people in one classroom creates a multiplier effect - they learn as much from each other as they do from the faculty. That is what makes Tetr a truly distinctive environment for future entrepreneurs.”

Over four years, Tetr students will travel across seven regions - Dubai, India, Singapore and Malaysia, Ghana, USA, Argentina and Europe, learning to launch hardware products in Singapore, tap into Silicon Valley’s tech ecosystem, and build D2C ventures in India. Along the way, they will study at elite institutions such as IIT (India), NUS (Singapore) and Cornell (USA), blending real-world projects with top-tier academics. They will be guided by a world-class faculty and mentor network that includes Dr. Shad Morris (MIT Sloan), Dr. Viney Sawhney (Harvard), Manoj Kohli (former CEO of Bharti Airtel and SoftBank) and Dr. Edward Rogers (NASA). Replacing conventional grades, Tetr evaluates students on real business outcomes - revenue growth, customer acquisition, and market reach.

With the Dubai semester underway, Tetr aims to consolidate its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship-focused education, preparing students to become venture-ready leaders from day one.

Tetr College of Business is a first-of-its-kind global B-school where undergraduate students from 45+ countries will learn business by building businesses every year, across 7 countries - Dubai, India, Singapore & Malaysia, Ghana, USA, Argentina, and Europe. As part of its 4-year Bachelor's program, these students will study at some of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions including IIT, NUS, and Cornell. With a vision to mold them into global leaders, leading educationists and top business leaders from the likes of Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Cornell, NASA, and American Express will teach and mentor these students in their areas of interest. For more details, please visit - https://www.tetr.com/