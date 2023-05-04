Abu Dhabi, UAE - Terra officially announces its first ever expansion, with its new venue launching this May. Bringing its signature Mediterranean flavors and rustic ambiance to the marine-inspired destination of Al Qana Abu Dhabi, with breathtaking views of the canal.

Its soon to launch location promises guests a reimagined experience, bringing Terra's classic dishes and mocktails, including the watermelon feta salad, spicy prawns, sticky date pudding, and Ananas passion punch to an elevated destination. Terra prides itself on using only the finest produce sourced from across the globe to prepare each dish served.

The intricate show kitchen, defined by three volumes, seamlessly harmonizes Terra's architectural identity with its open and humble approach to gastronomy and culinary processes. Its diverse furniture arrangement, featuring laid-back lounge seating as well as elevated dining tables, invites guests to enjoy the space all throughout the day with its warm atmosphere that fosters an environment for meaningful conversations and connections.

Terra, meaning Earth, is the brainchild of Rashed Al Tayer of Outset. Since its inception in 2021, the venue quickly gained popularity across the UAE. "Terra was designed to offer upscale cuisine in a warm and welcoming environment, where our guests could feel at home," said Rashed. "We always had plans for expansion, but the decision to start with Abu Dhabi came from the large number of people we had making the trip to Dubai just to visit us. I wanted to be able to reciprocate the support we have been shown by bringing Terra closer to home for the people of Abu Dhabi to enjoy and make their own"

A symphony of rich gradients, glazed finishes, and an abundance of natural light welcome guests upon entering the serene space nestled in Al Qana, known for its Sheikh Zayed Mosque views. The new venue is set to launch by the end of May, welcoming guests from 12pm-12am daily.

About Outset:

A hospitality, real estate, and wellness group designed to bring bold ideas to life. Deeply invested in building communities through its passion for wholesome food, architecture, and impactful initiatives. Outsets hospitality portfolio includes Terra, Boston Lane, Neighbors, and CMPLX.

About Terra:

Terra Eatery is a coastal-inspired Mediterranean culinary collective that champions the unorthodox and the extraordinary. The setting and ambiance celebrate and elevate exquisite encounters with food. Terra partners design and architecture in ways that embrace nature. It creates moments where you catch the soft afternoon sun amidst calming nestled spaces. And because Terra juxtaposes rustic, earthy features and lush greenery alongside contemporary elements, it represents Dubai’s unique urban culture – all the while benchmarking a gastronomical oasis that takes diners away from the city hassles.

