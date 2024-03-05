Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Terra Drone Arabia, a leader in drone technology and geospatial solutions, is excited to announce its official introduction to the KSA market at the LEAP event from March 4-7. This marks a significant milestone in Terra Drone's expansion, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's ambitious projects and the "Made in Saudi" program.

Terra Drone Arabia, leveraging its global expertise and innovative solutions, aims to play a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia's mega and giga projects. The company's presence in the Kingdom, facilitated by a strategic investment from Saudi Aramco, signifies a strong commitment to localizing research and production facilities, thereby contributing to the "Made in Saudi" initiative.

The decision to enter the KSA market is driven by the country's rapid advancement towards futuristic projects and energy transition initiatives, offering a fertile ground for drone technology applications. Terra Drone Arabia's participation at LEAP, hosted in the startup zone through an invitation by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) as part of the Relocate Initiative, highlights the company's dedication to fostering innovation and technology transfer in the region.

Kota Kandori, CEOGeneral Manager [1] [2] of Terra Drone Arabia and Director of Terra Drone Corporation, stated, "The pace at which Saudi Arabia is embracing the future, through its mega projects and energy transition, presents an immense opportunity for innovative solutions, including drones. LEAP is a testament to the government's commitment to transformative changes. We are thrilled to contribute to this progress with our technologies and innovations, aiming to enhance societal well-being."

We invite all attendees to visit our booth at the startup zone H3.A148 to explore how Terra Drone Arabia's solutions can revolutionize your operations and projects.

About Terra Drone Arabia:

Terra Drone Arabia aims to be the premier provider of drone and geospatial solutions in the Middle East and Africa. With a mission to empower businesses through advanced technologies, Terra Drone Arabia offers a wide range of services, including land surveying, bathymetry, and data processing, among others. As part of Terra Drone Corporation, a globally recognized drone startup, Terra Drone Arabia leverages its international presence and expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions across various industries. The expansion into the KSA market underscores Terra Drone's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives.

