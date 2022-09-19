Abu Dhabi & New York – Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the further expansion of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) business with the opening of a new office in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the United Arab Emirates. Teneo currently has over 40 offices around the world, including four MENA regional offices and a growing team of over 100 professionals in Riyadh, Dubai and Doha, and now Abu Dhabi.

Teneo has had a presence in the MENA region for over 10 years and serves a broad range of regional and international clients. Teneo’s unique service offering consists of Strategy and Communications, Financial Advisory, Management Consulting, Risk Advisory and People Advisory. This integrated offering is singularly focused on our clients' needs, leveraging our global expertise and unchallenged breadth of services to solve our clients' most complex issues with a hands-on, implementation focus. Our teams are supported by a global organization and an expansive network of global senior advisors.

Earlier this year, Teneo launched its MENA Financial Advisory business with the senior appointments of Matthew Wilde and Elie Fakhoury. Since then, Teneo has added further financial advisory professionals to this fast-growing team in multiple locations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh. Teneo also hired Tim Peters to lead its regional Management Consulting business. Tim previously held various leadership roles at global management consulting firms such as Arthur D. Little, Kearney and Oliver Wyman.

Commenting on the opening of Teneo’s office in Abu Dhabi, Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo, said, “Teneo has experienced exceptional growth in both the UAE and across the wider MENA region over the last ten years. We will further support our clients with continued investment in the region, through expansion of our office network and the growth of our teams across financial advisory, strategy and communications, management consulting, risk advisory and people advisory.”

Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Muhairi, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, said: “We are pleased to welcome Teneo, a leading global consulting firm into ADGM's fast-growing and thriving business ecosystem. As an international financial centre, ADGM offers a strong and trusted platform for global entities to access the emerging markets in the MENA region and beyond. With its presence in the ADGM jurisdiction, we firmly believe that Teneo will add immense value to the financial market through their integrated offerings in financial advisory and restructuring, strategic communications, risk and management consulting, and is now further positioned to broaden their reach in the region. As we anticipate the needs of our growing business community, it is vital to continue offering them a robust, progressive and business-friendly ecosystem to thrive in.”

Nick McDonagh, Head of Teneo Middle East, said, “Teneo has had a strong presence in the UAE and wider region for over a decade. During this time, we have experienced dynamic business growth and mutually rewarding and committed client relationships with a number of leading public, private and government-related organisations. The UAE has provided Teneo with a unique gateway to the wider region where we now have sizeable and growing teams operating in Riyadh and Doha, alongside our teams in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Our enhanced regional footprint and combined regional team of over 100 professionals will allow us to further accelerate our continued investment and growth across our five integrated service offerings.”

ADGM, the leading international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, is empowering innovation by accelerating business opportunities and fostering economic growth in the UAE and beyond. A jurisdiction that extends across the entire 114 hectares of Al Maryah Island has become the commercial heart of Abu Dhabi. The vibrant business ecosystem serves as an international destination of choice and supports businesses with a progressive and strong framework based on the English Common Law. The ADGM is now home to many of the world’s leading companies and organisations who have chosen to operate there – from banks, asset managers, trading firms and professional services firms, as well as many leading industrial companies. Since opening for business in 2015, ADGM has quickly gained global recognition for its robust, progressive and responsive business-friendly ecosystem and as a catalyst of economic growth and diversification for Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.