Three development zones with advanced sustainability standards

191 tents and caravans of varying levels

300 job opportunities

5,000 daily visitors during peak seasons

400 daily visitors to camping areas

Muscat: As part of the Muscat Governorate's efforts to implement high-quality projects under the Provincial Development Program umbrella, Muscat Municipality has announced the tender for construction work on the development of Hawiyat Najm Park in Quriyat. The project, which covers an area of 489,758 square meters, includes site preparation, expanding green spaces, and creating suitable camping areas at different levels. It also includes pathways for walking, public facilities for visitors, and preservation of the site's geological features to ensure it remains an environmentally sustainable project and a model for future developments.

Speaking about the project, His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, stated: "The development of Hawiyat Najm Park comes within the framework of Muscat Governorate's efforts to deliver pioneering projects that enhance the area by providing a natural haven for both residents and tourists, particularly camping and outdoor enthusiasts. The decision to develop this site aims to accommodate more visitors and offer a comprehensive experience that exceeds expectations. The project will provide well-organised camping areas across various sones to meet a pressing need for citizens and tourists visiting the site. Additionally, the project will be executed according to the highest environmental and social sustainability standards."

The project includes developing three interconnected zones. The first zone surrounds the main sinkhole and will feature a panoramic bridge offering breathtaking views, along with a dedicated elevator for people with disabilities and the elderly. Other amenities include a zipline, walking and cycling tracks, recreational activities for children, retail shops, a theater with an exhibition hall, food trucks, and an administrative office.

The second and third zones will cater to camping enthusiasts. These areas will include 191 tents and caravans of various sizes and levels, offering a range of options for visitors. Some tents and caravans will be built on the cliff edge overlooking the Gulf of Oman, providing stunning views.

The project is expected to create over 300 job opportunities for local talents and attract more than 5,000 visitors daily during peak periods. The new camping zones alone are anticipated to accommodate over 400 visitors daily.

Muscat Municipality prioritises sustainability in all its projects. As such, the Hawiyat Najm Park development will include an integrated waste management unit and solar panels in parking lot shelters to generate clean energy for the project's operation.