Dubai, UAE — Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced that Tenable Cloud Security, its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), and Tenable Vulnerability Management are available through AWS Abu Dhabi Region. Tenable Cloud Security helps organizations reduce cyber risk to cloud infrastructure, identities and workloads while complying with data residency requirements. Tenable Vulnerability Management helps organizations understand their exposures to know which vulnerabilities to fix first. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the region's cloud computing and security landscape.

The Middle East, particularly the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, is witnessing rapid adoption of cloud technologies, driven by a cloud-first vision. A recent report from McKinsey & Company suggests that cloud services could deliver as much as $183 billion in value by 2030, generated from creating and scaling new products. However, cyber risk concerns have also increased due to the modern attack surface beyond traditional infrastructures.

Tenable Cloud Security delivers immediate value as an exceptionally user-friendly Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution to secure AWS and multi-cloud environments. Tenable simplifies cloud complexity through precise contextual analysis, which enables teams to quickly identify and address accurately prioritized security gaps. As a leader in securing cloud identities, Tenable also helps achieve least-privilege access to workloads and advance a zero trust initiative. The solution accelerates the adoption of DevSecOps through accurate security findings and detailed remediation steps that developers trust. The solution adapts to regional differences in data residency requirements.

Managed in the cloud and powered by Tenable Nessus, Tenable Vulnerability Management provides the industry's most comprehensive vulnerability coverage with real-time continuous assessment. Built-in prioritization, threat intelligence and real-time insight help organizations understand their exposures and proactively prioritize remediations.

“As businesses start to build trust with cloud in the region, we’re right there with them ensuring they can secure their infrastructure from development to runtime,” said Maher Jadallah, Senior Director Middle East & North Africa, Tenable. “With AWS access to Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable Vulnerability Management, companies can understand how cyber criminals could infiltrate their infrastructures and take proactive measures to prevent incursions. Only those who understand the attackers' approach will be able to develop well-founded security programs - and prioritize their measures so that the most dangerous threats and attack paths are addressed first.”

Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable Vulnerability Management are available as standalone solutions or as part of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. Tenable One is the first and only exposure management platform that provides holistic visibility across IT and OT environments spanning IT assets, cloud resources, containers, web apps, identity systems, OT and IoT assets.

Tenable will be at AWS Summit Dubai, May 29, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center. To find out more about Tenable, its solutions and the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform visit: https://www.tenable.com.

