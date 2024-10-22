Dubai — Today, Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, proudly announces its expansion into Jordan and Bahrain. This strategic move reflects Telr's unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation and supporting the growing e-commerce ecosystems in the MENA region.

With Telr's comprehensive payment solutions, businesses in Jordan and Bahrain can now seamlessly accept online payments, streamline transactions, and expand their customer base locally and globally. This expansion strengthens Telr's role as a key player in the region's digital commerce, underscoring Telr's dedication to supporting and empowering local businesses to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

Jordan and Bahrain are vital players in the MENA region’s digital economy, driven by high internet penetration and increasing reliance on e-commerce. Jordan’s entrepreneurial spirit and Bahrain’s tech-savvy population make both markets ideal for Telr’s advanced payment solutions, enabling businesses to scale rapidly, compete globally, and succeed with secure, flexible payment platforms.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said, "We are thrilled to bring Telr's innovative payment solutions to Jordan and Bahrain. Both markets are key to the MENA region's digital economy, and we're excited to empower local businesses with the tools needed to thrive. Whether through enhanced security, customizable solutions, or diverse payment options, we are confident that Telr will drive business growth and success in these countries and the region."

Alami added, "As Telr continues its expansion, businesses across Jordan and Bahrain will benefit from our all-in-one platform, designed to meet the demands of the modern digital economy. We look forward to contributing to these two important markets' economic growth and digital transformation."

From its headquarters in Dubai, Telr provides a secure, robust payment gateway tailored to the MENA region, supporting over 120 currencies and 30 languages for seamless cross-border transactions for businesses of all sizes. Telr’s proprietary technology grants businesses access to various local and global payment methods. Beyond payment processing, Telr offers value-added services like social commerce tools, including payment links and QR codes, digital invoicing, recurring payments, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions. As a leader in the region’s digital transformation, Telr sets benchmarks for security—achieving PCI DSS Level 1 and NESA certifications—while driving innovation and convenience in the fast-evolving e-commerce landscape.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables handling payments in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in UAE and KSA with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Telr Finance a merchant financing program.

Telr is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

