Muscat – In a strategic move that underscores Oman’s commitment to technological advancement and human capital development, Oman Data Park (ODP) has entered into a landmark Teaming Agreement with Elevatus, a globally recognized leader in AI-driven recruitment solutions, and the Omani Society for Human Resources Management (OSHRM). This three-way collaboration brings together unmatched technological capability, human resource expertise, and deep-rooted market insight to offer a groundbreaking HR and recruitment ecosystem designed specifically for Oman’s public and private sector needs.

This partnership marks a pivotal step in accelerating Oman’s transition toward smart governance and digital transformation in line with Oman Vision 2040. By integrating Elevatus’ AI-powered recruitment and assessment tools with OSHRM’s trusted HR network and Oman Data Park’s secure, locally hosted cloud infrastructure, the alliance offers a comprehensive solution for end-to-end HR digitization. The platform empowers organizations to transform their traditional HR processes by automating and streamlining everything from talent acquisition and onboarding to assessments and performance management. Crucially, all services are delivered through secure Omani data centers, ensuring full compliance with national data regulations and enhancing trust among users.

Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, stated, “At Oman Data Park, we believe in developing digital solutions that directly contribute to national progress. This collaboration is a prime example of that philosophy in action. By merging cutting-edge technology with deep HR expertise and hosting it all within our secure, local cloud environment, we are not just improving business processes—we are shaping the future of how organizations in Oman attract, engage, and retain talent. This is about building smarter institutions that can support the nation’s long-term goals.”

This initiative represents a strategic effort to enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of HR operations across sectors, while creating a more agile, insight-driven approach to workforce management. It comes at a time when organizations across Oman are actively seeking smarter, faster, and more reliable ways to recruit and retain talent—an imperative as the country positions itself as a hub of innovation and economic competitiveness in the region.

For OSHRM, the agreement further strengthens its position as a catalyst for progressive HR practices in Oman, while Elevatus brings global intelligence to local enterprises, ensuring that companies in Oman are equipped with the tools to compete on a world stage.

With this agreement, Oman Data Park reaffirms its role as a national enabler, delivering world-class digital services tailored to the Sultanate’s unique regulatory and cultural environment. Together with Elevatus and OSHRM, the company is laying the foundation for a new chapter in Oman’s workforce evolution—one that is further intelligent, integrated, and aligned with the aspirations of a modern, knowledge-based economy.