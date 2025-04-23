Doha: Qatar Investors Group, Qatari public shareholding company, reported a 3.45 percent decline in net profit for the first quarter of 2025, reaching QR 41.95 million, compared to QR 43.45 million in the same period of 2024.

According to data published Tuesday on the Qatar Stock Exchange, the company's earnings per share dropped to QR 0.034 in the first three months of 2025, down from QR 0.035 during the same period last year.

