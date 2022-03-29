TechPay Coin successfully ran multiple tests that generated 500K+ blocks and validated 2.5 million+ transactions without a single transaction leading to failure or reversal

Dubai: TechPay, the fastest blockchain built for real-time transactions, is capable of handling more than 300,000 transactions per second and allows users access to decentralization, speed, and security all at once - unlike other alternatives on the market. TechPay is also one of the first distributed ledger technology players in the world of blockchain technology which offers real-time fast transaction and infinite scalability. changing the dimensions of the digital world by introducing its TechPay coin in the industries from telecommunication to finance to logistics. offering ease of doing business with its Direct Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. TechPay coin is easing the struggle in times of increased demands and offering digitalization to the modern world industry. emerging as the most secure, fastest, and decentralized innovation in the world of blockchain technology. TechPay coin is soon going to be the most widely demanded coin.

TechPay has become the fastest blockchain to ever exist and can unlock sheer power and efficiency for its users. TechPay provides a 1.15 transaction finality and successfully defeats the classic blockchain ‘trilemma’ according to which blockchains cannot avail decentralization, speed, and security at the same time and that one of these attributes has to be traded off to operate. TechPay has successfully incorporated all three of these to the highest extent, courtesy of pBFT & DAG.

Sumit Sharma, Co-founder at TechPay, said, “Innovation translates into value and the value of this technology would be immense in due course. TechPay is the answer to all the challenges that the world has been facing with traditional layer 1 blockchain technologies, particularly their inability to scale. Processing of transactions can become a struggle in times of increased demand. This increases transaction confirmation times and makes fees more expensive. TechPay Coin is the answer to all of these problems and more. With the solid initial response that we have received for TechPay, we are confident that the blockchain technology will see wide adoption and become the crypto of choice in the near future.”

Blockchain is the inevitable future. The permission-less architecture provides control back to the people instead of centralised authorities. As the use cases expand, the adoption of blockchain is also multiplying. Decentralized finance remains one of the most intriguing use cases of blockchain followed by Web 3, Metaverse, and DeFi.

There is however a constant demand for high-performing and efficient blockchain technology in the world today. TechPay Coin’s real-time transactions and minimal.

transaction fees provide the answer. TechPay Coin is also EVM Compatible and therefore supports smart contracts, NFTs and dApps to be built upon it. This utility will actively add to TechPay’s adoption, consequently increasing its demand and market value soon.

Blockchain is synonymous with security. Its architecture allows it to be practically unbreachable. But TechPay Coin offers 10 times more security than competing PoS chains. TechPay Coin successfully ran multiple tests that generated 500K+ blocks and validated 2.5 million+ transactions without a single transaction failure or reversal. Next year, TechPay's Team is also planning to launch a blockchain-based payment gateway system that is expected to disrupt the crypto space and TechPay is going to be the most glaring star in the sky of blockchain Innovations.