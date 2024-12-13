Dubai, UAE: As small business owners continue to adapt to digital demands, GoDaddy’s 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey highlights the growing importance of digital tools for small businesses and the need for stronger cybersecurity measures to help ensure long-term sustainability and competitiveness.

Technology as an Enabler of Growth

The survey results underscored the critical role that technology plays in enabling small businesses to grow and compete, with 99% of Emirati entrepreneurs reporting that digitization is a key competitive advantage.

What’s more, 99% of respondents reported digitization has significantly improved their work processes, and 98% recognized that combining online and offline sales is crucial for business success.

These statistics illustrate a widespread adoption of digital solutions to improve customer interaction and operational efficiency, as they become increasingly integrated into everyday operations. Emirati entrepreneurs reported they most frequently use email notifications (96%), customer service tools (93%), digital invoicing (91%) to communicate with customers and operate their businesses.

Additionally, with more small business adopting digital solutions, 59% of Emirati small business owners currently use customer relationship management (CRM) systems to track and manage customer interactions, representing a significant opportunity to further enhance customer engagement being addressed.

Digital Investments for the Future

Looking ahead, small business owners are preparing to further invest in digital solutions to drive growth. In 2024, 94% of Emirati entrepreneurs said they planned to increase their investment in online sales and marketing efforts, reflecting a clear trend towards leveraging digital channels for business expansion.

“GoDaddy continues to serve as a champion of small businesses in the ever-evolving digital ecosystem, providing digital solutions and expert guides to entrepreneurs to start and grow a business, build a professional website, attract customers and sell their products or services. With its robust suite of online tools, GoDaddy is making opportunity more inclusive for all and supporting small businesses on their digital journeys,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy.

Security: Accelerating Awareness for Small Businesses

As Emirati entrepreneurs continue to adopt digital solutions, cybersecurity has also emerged as an area of increased awareness. The survey found that Emirati entrepreneurs recognize the importance of having online security protections in place with 89% of small business owners reported they feel they are appropriately prepared to face a cyberattack, most commonly taking preventative measures, such as installing an antivirus software (70%) and regularly backing up data (55%). Additionally, 18% of those who have suffered a cyberattack believe it had a significant impact on their small business.

However, there are still further steps which small business owners can take to help decrease their vulnerability to a cyberattack – with 45% implementing firewalls and only 29% using encryption software. These additional protections can help to further protect a business’ digital assets.

As small businesses embrace digitalization, GoDaddy’s survey shows that Emirati entrepreneurs are confident to adopt new digital solutions to improve customer interaction and operational efficiency. GoDaddy empowers small businesses by providing the necessary technology, resources and support needed to grow and compete in the digital landscape.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo™, the company’s AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy’s expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDadd y .com.