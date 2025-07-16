Noida – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries announced the audited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial highlights for the quarter (USD) Revenue at USD 1,564 mn; up 0.4% YoY

EBIT at USD 172 mn; up 30.2% YoY

EBIT Margin 11.1%; up 260 bps YoY

Profit after tax (PAT) at USD 133 mn; up 30.2% YoY

PAT Margin 8.5%; up 190 bps YoY

Free cash flow at USD 86 mn

New deal wins TCV USD 809 mn Financial highlights for the quarter (₹) Revenue at ₹ 13,351 crores; up 2.7% YoY

EBIT at ₹ 1,477 crores; up 34.0% YoY

Consolidated PAT at ₹ 1,141 crores; up 34.0% YoY

Diluted Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 12.86 Other Highlights Total headcount at 148,517; up 897 YoY

LTM IT attrition at 12.6%

Days of Sales Outstanding 95 days; up 2 days YoY

Cash and Cash Equivalent at the end of the quarter ₹ 8,072 crores

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said,

“Our performance is steadily strengthening, reflecting disciplined execution and a focused strategy. Deal wins have increased by 44% on a last twelve months (LTM) basis, supported by broad-based momentum across verticals and geographies.”

Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said,

“We have delivered seven consecutive quarters of margin expansion - a clear reflection of the discipline and focus across our organization. Even in an uncertain environment, our Project Fortius program continues to generate meaningful results and drive operational improvements.”

Key Deal Wins

Selected as a key ‘growth partner’ by one of US-based leading consumer wireless operators for its Customer Operations transformation. The designation as a ‘growth partner’ unlocks the door to all future opportunities as per the client’s new sourcing strategy.

Tech Mahindra was selected by a Railroad company in the Americas region for the support and development of a portfolio of applications across multiple corporate functions of the company and across multiple technologies including SAP, Salesforce, and data analytics, amongst others.

Tech Mahindra was selected by a leading US-based Hi-Tech company to help them deliver to their end customers a truly immersive and enriched user experience on one of their flagship consumers focused product which is powered by their AI and LLM platform. TechM will ensure that the consumer product with 2.0 billion+ active users have enriched user experience including keeping the platform safe.

Tech Mahindra was chosen as strategic partner by UK-based manufacturer to drive digital transformation by establishing a Shared Services Center. TechM will deliver end-to-end IT, digital solutions, and BPS services focused on transforming the customer’s enterprise back office - enhancing experience, efficiency, agility, and resilience - delivering superior business outcomes.

Tech Mahindra was selected by a leading global fashion apparel brand for a multi-year strategic engagement to provide digital and data transformation and support services. The scope includes SAP, Cloud, Data & AI, and Digital Commerce platforms, with a dedicated Global Capability Center or GCC to drive innovation, cost efficiency, and business agility.

Tech Mahindra was selected by a leading global insurance and asset management company’s Japanese subsidiary to consolidate, modernise, and digitise its IT systems and operations, enabling the client to adopt cloud-native applications, revamp their enterprise architecture, accelerate AI adoption, and bring innovative products to market more quickly.

Tech Mahindra was selected as a Prime partner with a leading UK based Telco for a multi-service line deal to deliver and manage applications across its fixed and mobile networks. The scope includes delivering services across ADMS, Network Services, Next-Gen Services, Engineering Services and Digital Enterprise Applications.

Tech Mahindra was selected by a leading international telecom company in the MEA region for a transformation and managed services deal to manage, centralise, and transform its various IT functions. Customer will benefit by reducing its TCO due to transformed ways of working, increased automation and AI.

Business Highlights

Tech Mahindra announced the launch of a new managed services offering for Cisco Multicloud Defense, a component of Cisco’s Hybrid Mesh Firewall. The new offering provides enterprises a robust cloud security solution that enables secure, scalable, and seamless operations across multi-cloud environments. The new collaboration delivers multidirectional protection across any public or private cloud - blocking inbound attacks, lateral movement, and data exfiltration using a single SaaS control plane, eliminating inefficient, complex, and costly point solutions.

Tech Mahindra was named a Red Hat Premier Partner globally. As a Red Hat Premier Partner, TechM gains access to technical resources, joint go-to-market opportunities, and extended collaboration with Red Hat’s product and services teams. In collaboration with Red Hat, TechM has engineered over 15 solutions as part of its GTM strategy, spanning automation, edge intelligence, and AI-driven cloud-native capabilities powered by Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, and other platforms.

Tech Mahindra announced a partnership with ServiceNow to deliver next-generation broadband solutions tailored for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). The partnership offers comprehensive vertical solutions stack that includes planning and building networks, managing operations, enhancing customer experience, and monetising services, by leveraging TechM’s netOps.now platform - a pre-integrated end-to-end solution built on ServiceNow® TMT product suites. The solution also provides AI-driven analytics, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), Cloud-native Open-Source Software (OSS) systems and intelligent automation to streamline operations and capitalise on the fast-growing “Everything-as-a-Service” opportunity. Through the solution, CSPs will be able to improve operational efficiencies by up to 50%, ensuring accelerated time-to-market and scalable broadband rollouts.

Tech Mahindra and CrateDB, a data management company, announced a strategic partnership at Hannover Messe 2025, the world’s premier trade fair for industrial technology to revolutionise the automotive, manufacturing, and smart factory sectors by delivering advanced agentic AI solutions that leverage real-time data analytics, enabling businesses to drive innovation and efficiency at scale. The partnership will unlock the full value of data for industrial customers by leveraging CrateDB’s open-source, multi-model, distributed database, while TechM will provide advanced capabilities to optimise supply chains, improve predictive maintenance models, and ensure higher quality control standards across operation centres.

Tech Mahindra announced a partnership with Nuix (AXS: NXL), a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics and intelligence software to provide innovative, scalable solutions for cyber and fraud detection. The partnership will leverage TechM’s extensive expertise in AI, Digital Engineering, and Cyber Risk Management to integrate Nuix’s advanced investigative and data analytics solutions into its services, unlocking significant global sales opportunities with the Nuix Neo Solutions by assisting customers in managing data breaches, preventing fraud, and protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in industries with stringent regulatory and compliance requirements, including in BFSI, telecommunications, and public sector companies.

Tech Mahindra and KOGO AI, a category-defining provider of Agentic AI infrastructure, announced a strategic collaboration to jointly build and deliver next-gen enterprise AI solutions and agents — designed for autonomy, scale, and compliance. Unlike traditional partnerships, this alliance is rooted in co-innovation focused on building intelligent AI agents for host of cross enterprise use-cases, designing Private AI architectures that run on-prem, hybrid, or secure cloud environments, integrating with legacy systems to drive transformation without overhauling infrastructure and driving outcomes in various industries through domain-specific AI deployments.

Awards and Recognitions

Awarded the ‘TM Forum Upskilling Award’ at DTW Ignite 2025 (DTW), reaffirming TechM’s continued leadership in building a future-ready workforce that empowers Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to navigate and lead in an increasingly autonomous and platform-driven telecom landscape.

Recognised as one of the ‘Best Organisations to Work’ for 2025 at ET NOW Best Organisations to Work 2025.

Recognised as one of the ‘Most Innovative Organisations’ of 2025 at ET NOW Most Innovative Organisations 2025.

Recognised as one of the ‘Most Sustainable Organisations’ of 2025 at ET Edge 4th edition of Sustainable Organisations 2025.

Recognised amongst the ‘Champions of Green Business Practices’ by ET Edge at Times Now Global Sustainability Alliance - Sustainable Organisations 2025.

Included in Sustainalytics 2025 ESG Top-Rated Companies list and recognised as both 'Region Top Rated' and 'Industry Top Rated' for outstanding performance in sustainability practices.

Recognised as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 9th consecutive year.

The only Indian IT company to receive the highest "A" rating across all three CDP categories: Climate Change, Water Security, and Supplier Engagement.

Analyst Ratings & Recognitions

Recognised with the ISG Star of Excellence™ – 2024 award for the APAC region. The recognition from ISG (Information Services Group), highlights TechM’s exceptional customer experience (CX) performance by attaining the highest regional customer experience rating in APAC.

Leader - Aerospace and Defense Services and Solutions 2025-Engineering, Design, and Innovation - Overall Ecosystem – Europe and US by ISG

Leader - Aerospace and Defense Services and Solutions 2025-Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and Aftermarket - Overall Ecosystem - Europe and US by ISG

Leader - Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 - GenAI and AI Services – US by ISG

Leader - Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 - Professional Services - (Consulting and Migration) - US and APAC by ISG

Leader - Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 - Managed Services- US and APAC by ISG

Leader - Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 - Enterprise Data Infrastructure Services - US by ISG

Leader - Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services 2025 - Managed Services — Midmarket- Nordics by ISG

Leader - Cybersecurity Services and Solutions 2025 - Technical Security Services – Australia by ISG

Leader - Cybersecurity Services and Solutions 2025 - Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services (Midmarket) – UK by ISG

Leader - Automotive and Mobility Services and Solutions 2025 - Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing Services – North America, Europe, and APAC by ISG

Leader - Automotive and Mobility Services and Solutions 2025 - Electric Vehicles and Mobility Services- North America, Europe, and APAC by ISG

Leader - Automotive and Mobility Services and Solutions 2025 - Autonomous Systems and Software-defined Vehicles - North America, Europe, and APAC by ISG

Leader - Automotive and Mobility Services-and Solutions 2025 - Automotive Retail and Aftermarket Services – North America, Europe and APAC by ISG

Leader - Automotive and Mobility Services and Solutions 2025 - Technology Transformation and Consulting- North America and APAC by ISG

Leader - Network - Software-Defined Solutions and Services 2025 SD-Networks Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation) – US and Germany by ISG

Leader - Network - Software-Defined Solutions and Services 2025 - Edge Technologies and Services (Including Private 5G) – Germany by ISG

Leader - Life Sciences Digital Services 2025 - Clinical Development (Service Providers) - Global by ISG

Leader - Life Sciences Digital Services 2025 - Commercial Operations - Digital Evolution (Service Providers) - Global by ISG

Leader - Supply Chain Transformation Services for Retail and CPG PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 by Everest Group

Leader - Retail Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 by Everest Group

Leader - SPARK Matrix™: Procurement Services, 2025 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Consolidated Financial Statement for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 drawn under Ind AS

