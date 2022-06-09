Dubai: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), visioning to become the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia, to jointly explore business development prospects and innovative enterprise-grade digital solutions across Industry 4.0, Cloud, Data, and 5G Networks. The organizations signed an MoU to drive digital transformation in Indonesia and further bolster the country’s digital economy.

This collaboration will further strengthen the long-standing relationship between both organizations. Tech Mahindra’s proven domain expertise in new-age technologies like IoT, data analytics & security, cloud, Industry 4.0, 5G, system integration, and IT & network managed services along with IOH’s industry integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G-ready private networks, SDWAN (Software defined Wide Area Network), Data Analytics, Security, Cloud Services, and IoT among others will help in solidifying Indonesia’s digital roadmap.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Indonesia is amongst the fastest growing digital markets in the Asia Pacific region, and we see immense potential in terms of new-age technology adoption. Our partnership with IOH will help us in expanding our digital foothold in the market and will unlock opportunities for us across industries and sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions.”

Following merger completion in early January, IOH welcomes its new chapter with a promising start. The company has successfully maintained solid growth momentum outperforming the industry for three consecutive years since 2019. The new entity has a healthy customer base of around 95 million customers, with more than 120 thousand 4G BTS across the country, making it the second-largest mobile telecoms business in Indonesia.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, “IOH is committed to deliver world-class digital telco experience, connecting, and empowering every Indonesian. With that spirit, we are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation provider, to accelerate Indonesia’s digital agenda and economy. This partnership also marks IOH’s milestone to continue partnering with global players and to bring best solutions to enhance enterprise-customers’ business operations.”

Last year, IOH launched 5G services in five cities, namely Solo, Jakarta, Surabaya, Makassar, and Balikpapan. Such a move is part of IOH’s commitment to bring world-class digital experiences and be the frontrunner of Indonesia’s 5G revolution. The company is also on track with its commitment to supporting the Government’s mission to fulfill 4G coverage throughout Indonesia through strengthening mobile internet network infrastructure by deploying an additional 11,400 new sites and expanding network coverage to 7,660 new villages throughout the country, which is targeted for completion by the end of 2025.

This partnership is also in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IDX: ISAT)’s vision is to become the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia. Through its world-class digital telecom services and preeminent network, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison strives to connect and empower every Indonesian. Jointly controlled by Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison was formed through the merger of PT Indosat Tbk and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia in 2022.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 151,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1224 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

