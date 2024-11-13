Riyadh - In a landmark achievement for Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, Tourism Development Fund (TDF) CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). This appointment highlights TDF’s growing international influence and its vital role in transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading global tourism destination in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Executive Committee membership, one of the highest roles bestowed on a Saudi entity within the WTTC, reflects TDF’s commitment to sustainable tourism development and international collaboration. The WTTC unites key decision-makers, leaders, and experts from across the global tourism industry, focusing on strategies that drive long-term growth in travel and tourism.

The TDF CEO’s appointment underscores TDF’s leadership in fostering international partnerships, advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry, and positioning the Kingdom as a top destination for foreign investment. By sharing insights and learning from global best practices, TDF will further accelerate the growth of Saudi tourism, enhancing its global standing and economic potential.

Reflecting on the significance of his appointment, TDF CEO Al-Fakhri added, “Joining the WTTC’s Executive Committee is a prestigious recognition of Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in the global tourism landscape. It reaffirms TDF’s commitment to driving tourism transformation in the Kingdom. Through this platform, we aim to leverage global expertise and innovative solutions to achieve the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, while promoting sustainable growth across Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.” He also emphasized TDF’s continued dedication to developing the sector through financial support and advisory solutions that empower investors and enhance collaboration with both local and international stakeholders.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is the premier global entity representing the private sector in travel and tourism. Its mission is to raise awareness of the industry’s economic and social impact while providing a platform for leaders to share insights and address critical challenges. The WTTC’s annual global summit brings together top executives from the world’s largest travel and tourism companies to explore key issues and opportunities. Its membership includes leaders from sectors such as transportation, accommodation, and nature-based tourism, which are key focus areas for TDF’s strategy.

TDF’s inclusion in the WTTC’s Executive Committee is a significant step toward securing a prosperous future for Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. It highlights TDF’s commitment to international excellence, driving sustainable growth, and contributing to the development of a dynamic, world-class tourism industry in the Kingdom.