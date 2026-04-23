Dubai, UAE: TCL is reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation in clean, healthy air and sustainable cooling ecosystems following the inauguration of its new Guangzhou Smart Manufacturing Base, a milestone that underscores the scale of the company’s global air conditioning ambitions as demand for advanced cooling solutions continues to rise across international markets.

The new facility marks an important step in TCL’s manufacturing expansion, having already contributed to the company reaching a production milestone of 100 million air conditioning units within five years, reflecting both growing global demand and the company’s accelerating presence in the category. With products now sold in more than 160 countries and regions, TCL continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading air conditioning manufacturers.

Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEABG, said, “Reaching 100 million air conditioning units in just five years is a significant milestone for TCL and reflects the growing trust consumers around the world continue to place in our products. The opening of this new smart manufacturing base demonstrates our long-term commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the ability to meet rising demand with greater speed and precision across key markets.”

Positioned as one of the most advanced single-base intelligent air conditioner manufacturing facilities in China’s Greater Bay Area, the manufacturing base is expected to generate 3 billion Yuan or AED 1.6 billion in output value in 2026, with plans to exceed 10 billion Yuan or AED 5.4 billion over the next five years. The site has been built to support an annual production capacity of 8 million units, helping TCL respond more efficiently to rising demand in growth markets worldwide.

At the centre of the facility is an AI-powered production system capable of manufacturing one air conditioner every seven seconds, demonstrating the speed and efficiency of TCL’s next-generation manufacturing capabilities. Supported by intelligent automation and advanced robotics, the facility improves labour efficiency while ensuring greater consistency in product quality across every stage of production.

“This facility represents more than manufacturing scale — it reflects how TCL is investing in smarter systems that can support the future of sustainable energy and healthy air solutions,” Ms. Yang added. “By strengthening our global production capabilities, we are better positioned to deliver solutions that combine performance, reliability, and efficiency for consumers across our markets.”

As demand for smarter and more energy-efficient cooling solutions continues to grow globally, TCL sees manufacturing innovation as a critical part of delivering the next generation of sustainable energy and healthy air solutions.

By combining large-scale production with intelligent manufacturing, TCL is continuing to strengthen the foundation behind its cooling business worldwide while supporting future growth across regional markets.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

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