TBO.COM’s B2A (Business to Agents) global travel distribution platform will harness MarTech leader WebEngage’s cutting-edge marketing automation stack to consolidate data, derive valuable insights, and enable travel agents to hyper-personalize customer engagement

Dubai: TBO.COM, the leading global travel distribution platform, has announced a strategic partnership with WebEngage, a leading marketing automation company, for a comprehensive digital transformation. TBO will harness WebEngage’s cutting-edge automation and AI-ML tools, journey designers, and personalization engines to empower travel agents to serve their customers effectively.

TBO is known for its pathbreaking “B2A” strategy in the tourism industry. Acronym for “Business to Agents”, the first-of-its-kind strategy in the region is aimed at empowering agents to maximize earnings by meaningfully catering to travellers seeking customized, hassle-free, and convenience-oriented tourism services. Such innovative B2B strategies, coupled with round-the-clock agent support and acceptance of over 55 currencies, have enabled TBO to expand its purview to over a million hotels and 120 countries globally.

“Travel distribution platforms such as ours are ripe for technological adoption aimed at higher conversions and insights-led engagement. A marketing-automation innovator of WebEngage’s calibre as a solutions provider complements the scale of our operations and aspirations. The partnership will enable us to deliver personalized services to our agents and partners and, through them, a multitude of travellers across the globe,” expressed Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & Managing Director, TBO.COM

Reiterating the need for marketing automation in tourism distribution, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, WebEngage, said that business-facing companies must engage like they are directly dealing with customers. “The next phase of B2B growth will hinge on superior customer experiences. Therefore, in tourism distribution, a unified view of agents, dynamic segmentation, and the ability to automate and orchestrate cross-channel communications at scale will constitute a competitive edge. Our partnership with TBO is built on that objective.”

WebEngage’s full-stack Retention Operating System has delivered measurable results for companies across sectors. As a testament to its success, WebEngage has built a portfolio of over 800 client companies globally. Since its official entry into MENA, the SaaS provider has added over 60 new clients each quarter. The meteoric growth phase recently culminated in the $20-million Series B funding round led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and SWC Global, with participation from existing investors India Quotient, Blume Ventures, and IAN Fund, among other VCs.

About TBO

TBO.COM is one of the leading global travel distribution platform that aims to simplify the buying and selling travel needs of travel partners across the world. It relies on proprietary technology that aims to simplify the demands of the complex world of global travel by seamlessly connecting the fragmented base of travel buyers and travel suppliers at scale.

TBO’s approach has always been technology-first and it continues to invest in new innovations and new offerings to make travel easy and simple. TBO’s APIs are serving large travel ecosystems across the world. The modular architecture of the platform enables new travel products while expanding across new geographies. Its proprietary technology platform relies heavily on AI/ML to offer unique listings and travel products, meeting specific requirements put forth by customers, thus increasing conversions.

The TBO journey began in 2006 with a simple goal – to address the evolving needs of travel buyers and suppliers, and what started off as a single product air ticketing company, has today become one of the leading global travel distribution platform (Source: report titled “Travel and Tourism Industry Report” issued by PGA Labs dated December 21, 2021) across the America, UK & Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. TBO’s product range includes air, hotels, rail, holiday packages, car rentals, transfers, sightseeing, cruise, and cargo.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tboholidays.com/

About WebEngage

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 800+ brands across India, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and South East Asia markets. WebEngage is on a unique mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. WebEngage helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels. The third piece of the stack is the personalization engine that includes all the data in the system and AI/ML-driven product recommendations that boost the conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps. This puts immense power in the hands of marketers as they try to live up to the consumer expectation of a personalized user experience, a habit formed by the Amazon and Netflix of the world. The company is working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like IKEA, eXtra Stores, HNAK, Vezeeta, Tabiyat, Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, GoIbibo and many more.

To learn more about the WebEngage, please click: https://webengage.com/

