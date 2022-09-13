This year's exhibition introduces new features and experiences that will focus on helping young UAE Nationals excel.

Abu Dhabi - The annual Tawdheef exhibition is returning to Abu Dhabi this November 14 to 16, with a renewed focus on helping UAE Nationals develop their careers and connect with leading businesses and organisations in the country.

This year, the exhibition's main goal is to support young Emiratis in their journey to advance their careers and discover new opportunities in the corporate world and entrepreneurship.

Fadi Harb, Event Manager of Informa Middle East, said: "Tawdheef has always been seen as a recruitment event and while these opportunities will still be available, we want to do much more than that. We want to create a space where Emiratis can come and learn about the latest industry trends, gain insights into upcoming job market opportunities, and network with leading businesses and organisations. This move is all part of our commitment to support career development in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE," Harb commented.

Tawdheef 2022 New Features

Aligned with the UAE Vision 2021, Tawdheef helps Emirati attendees have the chance to learn about various career paths, receive advice from industry experts, and network with potential employers. Just by signing up, visitors can take advantage of the innovative experiences thoughtfully designed to help them in their career journey through the Empowerment Stage, Pioneer platform, and Career Preparedness Workshops.

Some notable exhibitors include the Central Bank of the UAE, Etisalat, National Marine Dredging Company, Al Fahim Group, and Al Masaood Group, to name a few.

Sharifa Alfahim, Head of Shared Services at Al Fahim Group, said that the new vision of Tawdheef perfectly aligns with their goal of supporting Emiratis in taking their careers to the next level.

"Empowering and developing the capabilities of UAE Nationals and providing them with the necessary skills is the main priority behind our participation in Tawdheef 2022. We believe that Tawdheef is an ideal platform for Al Fahim Group and its subsidiaries to connect with promising Emirati talents across various sectors. As a sustainable group of pioneering companies contributing to advancing generations across multiple sectors, we believe that participating in this event complements our objective to act as a catalyst for change to support young Emiratis in their future careers," Alfahim commented.

Supporting UAE's Emiratisation Goals 2026

For private sector companies taking part in the exhibition, Tawdheef is a gateway for them to achieve their Emiratisation goals in line with the UAE Cabinet's decision regarding raising the Emiratisation rates in private sector establishments to reach 10% by 2026.

Bothaina Al Ali, Group HR Manager, Human Resources Director, and Head of Emiratisation Department at Al Masaood Group, said that Tawdheef directly benefits their company's Emiratisation agenda to support the capital's transformation into a knowledge-based economy led by highly-skilled and distinguished Emirati professionals.

“Al Masaood Group constantly seeks to attract qualified Emirati professionals who can contribute to the group’s success. We have always been proactive in identifying and recruiting promising talents to join our various establishments, as they are key to ensuring the group’s continued success. Our participation in Tawdheef falls in line with this strategy and also reinforces our commitment to supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation goals,” Al Ali added.

Fadi Harb, Event Manager of Informa Middle East, concluded: "For 16 years, Informa Middle East has always been committed to promoting excellence in all our events, including Tawdheef. The strong turnout year after year affirms that we are moving in the right direction. This year's edition of Tawdheef is the biggest one yet and we are proud to see it grow in popularity and stature, becoming a must-attend event for all career-focused Emiratis."

Tawdheef a free-to-attend exhibition - is organised by Informa Middle East, a leading international exhibition and conference organiser.

For more information or to register for the exhibition, email: info@tawdheef.com