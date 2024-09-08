Riyadh: Tawaref, a Saudi-based investment community providing startup services across the MENA region is proud to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SimpliFi, a leading Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform with operations across MENA and Pakistan. The latter aims to facilitate financial transactions for startups seeking to expand into the Saudi market by providing flexible financial solutions that include easy management of funds and expenditure in various currencies.

Tawaref offers a comprehensive suite of services for startups, including company formation, legal and accounting services, CEO residency, and government registration through their Saudi Landing Program. This program strives to facilitate the entry of non-Saudi startups into the Saudi market.

Through this strategic partnership with SimpliFi, Tawaref will leverage SimpliFi's wallets and cards capabilities for startups. Tawaref will assist companies in leveraging numerous benefits, including multi-currency wallets and cards, expense tracking and management, the ability to hold money in different currencies, and instant transfers between currencies. In addition to saving time and costs associated with international bank transfers, all services are accessible within a single integrated platform.

Saeed Al Ansari, CEO of Tawaref, said: "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing startups looking to expand into the Saudi market with everything they need to succeed in Saudi Arabia, ensuring them a comprehensive founding journey and offering innovative financial solutions that help these companies overcome common founding obstacles and better focus on growth and expansion."

-Ends-

For enquiries please contact:

Israr Hussain

Customer Acquisition Expert

ihussain@tawaref.com