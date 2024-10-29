Riyadh – Tatweer proudly announces its partnership with Kayan to enhance access to advanced training programs aimed at developing the skills and competencies of the association’s beneficiaries.

This agreement, signed by Riyadh Al Thaqafi, CEO of Tatweer, and Noura Al Fayez, Vice Chairman of Kayan’s Board of Directors, is a cornerstone of Tatweer’s strategic plan to support the non-profit sector through education and training.

Tatweer’s CEO, Riyadh Al Thaqafi, highlighted the partnership’s significance: “This collaboration with Kayan strengthens our commitment to providing opportunities for individuals to develop key skills and capabilities, directly aligning with our strategic goals to enhance workforce development in Saudi Arabia."

Noura Al Fayez, Vice Chairman of Kayan, emphasized the anticipated impact of the agreement: “At Kayan, we believe in empowering individuals with the tools they need to succeed. Partnering with Tatweer allows us to expand our training offerings, directly impacting the lives of many and supporting the Kingdom’s broader vision for sustainable development."

This strategic partnership marks another milestone in Tatweer’s journey to achieve its vision of empowering the Saudi community with the knowledge and expertise required to excel in today’s competitive job market.

The signing ceremony took place at Tatweer's headquarters, in the presence of key leaders from both organizations.

About Tatweer Company:

Tatweer is a pioneer in real estate development in the Kingdom and has developed several iconic communities across the country, such as “Laysen Valley, “Roshn Front”, and “The Business Gate”, among others. Its aim is to add effective value to their society and partners, as well as contribute to achieving sustainable growth and enhancing the quality of life.