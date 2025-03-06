Riyadh, Saudi Arabi - Tanmiah Food Company (“Tanmiah”, “TFC” or the “Company”, 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), established in 1962, one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed, health products and restaurants operator, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Griffith Foods (“Griffith”), a global product development and production company specializing in customized food ingredient solutions.

This collaboration will diversify Tanmiah Food Company product portfolio, expand regional distribution, and advance the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives of food security and self-sufficiency, in addition to driving sustainability across the supply chain.

The collaboration sets the stage for a supply agreement aimed at strengthening product availability and supporting growth in targeted market segments. Both companies will engage in discussions to align key aspects of the contract, and innovative strategies that leverage Griffith Foods’ expertise in food product development and ingredient systems and Tanmiah’s strong regional market presence. In addition to the supply agreement, the two companies will explore the establishment of a joint venture in Saudi Arabia. This partnership will focus on expanding the market reach by identifying new growth opportunities and developing a comprehensive business strategy to enhance operations and product development capabilities. A key element of this initiative will be the establishment of a state-of-the-art R&D center in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to food innovation, product formulation and the development of healthier, more sustainable food solutions tailored to regional and global markets.

Recognizing the increasing demand for halal food solutions and halal ingredients, as highlighted recently in the Makkah Halal Forum 2025, Tanmiah and Griffith Foods will collaborate to build a strong halal brand in Saudi Arabia and beyond. This initiative will combine Griffith Foods’ global product development capabilities with Tanmiah’s well-established local manufacturing operations to enhance halal food offerings and drive leadership in this growing market segment.

To support these strategic initiatives, the companies will assess the feasibility of establishing the first of its kind facility in KSA dedicated to producing 100% halal ingredients, catering to the GCC market.

His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh, the Chairman of Tanmiah Food Company, commented:

“Tanmiah’s strategic partnership with Griffith Foods is indeed a milestone in our journey, that is aligned to our goals of redefining culinary excellence in the Middle East. By integrating Griffith Foods’ century-old expertise in product development and innovation with our regional capabilities, we are looking to empower food manufacturers across MENA to create halal, nutritious, authentic, healthy, and sustainable recipes that cater to unique regional tastes. We are excited about this critical collaboration and its role in complementing our wide range of high-quality Halal products and in supporting Vision 2030’s objectives of food security, economic growth, and environmental stewardship.”

Brian Griffith, Chairman of Griffith Foods, added:

“Griffith Foods is strongly committed to helping customers create better products – and a better, more sustainable world, and our partnership with Tanmiah exemplifies this core objective. By joining hands with one of the region’s largest food manufacturers, we are looking forward to bringing new flavors and ingredients conforming to the Halal standard of KSA to the Middle East’s evolving food landscape. This collaboration aligns with our aspirations of partnering to create sustainable food system networks, developing nutritious and sustainable food products and creating new markets to serve the underserved. We look forward to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s vision for a sustainable future, while empowering local food businesses to thrive.”

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 31 December2024, Tanmiah operates 147 farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development and production company specializing in food ingredients including seasonings, marinades, sauces and coating systems. Griffith Foods’ group companies include Custom Culinary® which specializes in providing foodservice and food processing professionals with authentic branded and proprietary culinary flavor systems; TEROVA™ serves premium, sustainable ingredients, and products grown with a farmer first approach and full traceability; NOURISH VENTURES is a strategic partner to new ventures, accelerating their ability to scale and grow, focused on creating the food system of the future. A privately held, family owned company, Griffith Foods was established in 1919. Headquartered in Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods operates in more than 40 countries with operations in North and South America, Europe, India Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.