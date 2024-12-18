Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tanmiah Food Company (“Tanmiah” or the “Company”, 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), a market-leading provider of fresh and processed poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products, and a foods brand franchise operator, has inaugurated the Central Monitoring System (CMS) with the presence of its Chairman, H.E. Amr Abdullah Al Dabbagh.

The introduction of the Central Monitoring System falls within Tanmiah’s ongoing projects to adopt the latest cutting-edge technologies across the various stages of the value chain, to ensure enhanced operational efficiencies and wide-ranging process optimization. The Company’s innovation strategy and roadmap entails the use of IoT and Big Data in transforming farming and supply chain, with a focus on the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Block Chain technology in the future, for better product traceability and sustainable operations. The Central Monitoring System delivers real-time operational data to the central team, enabling seamless oversight, thus ensuring swift and informed decision-making.

H.E. Amr Abdullah Al Dabbagh, Chairman of Tanmiah, commented:

“I am pleased to see the numerous achievements of Tanmiah Food Company and the strong market positioning that we have successfully been reinforcing since the Company was established more than 60 years ago. Today, Tanmiah is one of the leading companies within a dynamic and fast-growing market, which reflects our overall commitment to operational excellence in everything we do.

Technology generates an immense amount of data, but the true value lies in how we transform this data into actionable insights, and this requires us to make good use of information in order to take informed decisions, in addition to developing various operational sides of the economic activity that reinforce the Company’s capabilities and competitiveness and accomplish tangible benefits for our communities and industries. Therefore, by bridging the gap between data and action, we can invest the full potential of technology to shape a smarter and more sustainable future while keeping our focus on the strategic goals of the Saudi Vision 2030”

The Group CEO, Mr. Zulfiqar Hamadani, commented:

“Such important initiatives align with our strategic objectives and underscores Tanmiah’s holistic approach to innovation, thus enabling us to be at the forefront of digital transformation within the Kingdom’s food sector, whilst paving the way for the creation of long-term and sustainable returns for our customers and shareholders alike.”

Tanmiah’s digital transformation project aims to harness the power of industry 4.0 technologies to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability across its operations.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 30 September 2024, Tanmiah operates 128 farms as well as six hatcheries, two feed mills, and four primary processing plants (slaughterhouses), Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com