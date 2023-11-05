Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has opened its first boutique in Sharjah at the newest retail and leisure destination in the Emirate, Sharjah Central.

The stunning 1800 square-foot store was inaugurated by Paul T Joseph, President of AKCAF, and Adv. Y A Rahim, President, Indian Association at Sharjah. They were joined by Mr. Aditya Singh, Head -Jewellery International Business at Titan Company Limited and other senior members of Titan Company.

The store houses an exquisite range of gold and diamond jewellery including some of the brand’s most popular collections, regionally inspired Rifa, Alekhya, an ode to Rajasthani Pichwai art, the vibrant Colour Me Joy, as well as the latest launch Dharohar, coming just in time for Diwali festive season. Dharohar features intricately crafted gold jewellery adorned with colourful meenakari enamelwork and unique uncut diamonds or polki, symbolizing the timeless cultural values that are treasured and passed down as heirlooms through generations.

Beautiful jewellery needs a stunning setting to shine, and the Sharjah boutique doesn’t disappoint with the jewellery being showcased in uniquely crafted display cases and complemented by themed accents like Mashrabiya-inspired hand carved mirrors and Arabesque pendant lamps. The stunning detailing in the store is certain to delight Sharjah’s Insta-loving audience.

With convenient services such as a multilingual in-store team, video consultations, gold exchange and after sales repair, Tanishq’s continues to set regional standards and best practices.

“Having already captured the imagination of the discerning consumer in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Tanishq is excited to be entering another Emirate on the eve of our 3rd anniversary in the UAE. Sharjah affords us an opportunity to get even closer to the diverse customer base who already frequent our Dubai showrooms but can now enjoy our unrivalled offering and service at their doorstep,” said Mr. Aditya Singh, Head – Jewellery International Business, Titan Company Limited.

Customers who visit the store this month can look forward to exciting in-store offers to commemorate Diwali including up to 25% off on gold making charges and on diamond bill value not to mention 100% exchange value on old gold, brought from any jeweller.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 410 stores present across 5 countries and is India’s most trusted jewellery brand with an extremely high brand recall.

