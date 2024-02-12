RCSI Medical University of Bahrain hosted on campus its annual Joint Board of Private Hospitals meeting, including executive members of seven main private hospitals in Bahrain; executive members of Tamkeen; the Chairman of the society of private hospitals; the President of Bahrain Medical Society and executive members of the University to discuss cooperation in clinical training, education and research. In attendance of the meeting were Her Excellency Professor Jameela Al-Salman, Shura Council Member and Professor Mary Rose Sweeney, Executive Vice Dean for Education, Faculty of Nursing & Midwifery, RCSI in Dublin.

During the meeting Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain commented: “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is committed to fostering its relations with the private hospitals and Tamkeen, with the ultimate goal of providing international standards’ training to medical staff. Collaborating with Tamkeen is a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services and the delivery of primary and community care for the people of Bahrain and beyond.”

Discussions focused on opportunities for a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme for General Practitioners and for professional nursing qualifications proposed by the University, as well as student participation in observerships, electives and research at the private hospitals. Cooperation between the private hospitals and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain regarding postgraduate training and the upcoming Doctor of Medicine (MD) Programme was also discussed, which will be announced pending the approval from the Higher Education Council.

The role of private hospitals in supporting clinical training programmes was also discussed, and it was agreed with the President of Bahrain Medical Society, Dr Amer Alderazi, to present the Society’s vision and plans for this collaboration in the upcoming meeting. At the end of the meeting, Professor Otoom extended his sincere thanks to all the members of the board for their efforts and support of the collaborative projects, which has spanned the last three years.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain

