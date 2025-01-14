Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" announced its support for the employment and wage increments of 69 Bahrainis at Capital School through Tamkeen’s Wage Increment Program and the National Employment Program, in line with Tamkeen’s efforts to support employment and career development for Bahraini talent working in the private sector.

This support aligns with Tamkeen's strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability, and supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), stated: "We are pleased to support Capital School, which is committed to employing qualified Bahraini talent and providing them with opportunities for career development. This aligns with our priorities of positioning Bahrainis as the preferred choice for employment in the labor market." He added: "This support enriches the education sector, which contributed 4.8% to the GDP during the second half of last year. The school has previously benefited from the 'Business Growth' program, enabling it to expand to its new premises, which resulted in increased employment opportunities and career development for national talent working there."

In addition, Mr. Adel Al Safar, Chairman of Capital School Bahrain, commented: "We have always been committed to employing Bahrainis as part of the school’s workforce, and we are proud to employ and increase the wages of 69 Bahraini staff members through the Wage Increment Program and the National Employment Program by Tamkeen. This has helped us integrate educational expertise across various school departments, positively impacting their journey towards positive contributions."

Capital School was established in 2015, offering the British curriculum from early education and primary stages through intermediate and secondary levels. In 2022, the school expanded to its new, modern campus at Abu Quwa area.

Tamkeen has launched a range of programs aimed at supporting the employment and career development of national talent, with the goal of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment and making the private sector the engine of economic growth in the Kingdom.

-Ends-

