Emphasizing the importance of the expansion of Bahraini businesses which results in positive economic impact

The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” continues its support for the expansion plans of United Paper Industries “Bahrain Pack”, which specializes in the production and manufacturing of packaging supplies of various shapes and sizes, which are in demand by local factories and companies. This comes as part of Tamkeen’s strategic direction to support all sectors while focusing on incentivizing high potential sectors, enhancing the productivity of the private sector and enabling global export and expansion.

United Paper Industries “Bahrain Pack” was established in 1993 to meet the rising packaging demands in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC. Since their establishment, the company was able to cover 70% of the local market’s demand for packaging, in addition to meeting the demands of neighboring GCC countries such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and beyond GCC into the Kingdom of Jordan.

Tamkeen’s support for this enterprise comes through the Business Growth Program, and will contribute to the company’s expansion, increasing its production capacity, which will directly impact the development of the fast-moving consumer goods supply chain (FMCG) in the Kingdom. United Paper Industries aims to expand its activities to supply the world's largest consumer goods producers such as Mondelēz and Arla Foods with packaging products. This support will also contribute to a 7,000-ton increase in the company's production capacity, a 70% increase in revenue over the next three years, and a 30% increase in export production within 3 years.

On this occasion, Tamkeen’s Acting Chief Executive, Ms. Maha Mofeez emphasized the importance of the manufacturing sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain due to its positive impact on the national economy by promoting local production, supporting local industries, and contributing to the creation of high-quality job opportunities for locals. She said: “United Paper Industries has achieved great success and have grown their production and export capabilities significantly. With support from Tamkeen, we will enable them to grow their operations even further, offering greater job and training opportunities for Bahrainis”.

She added: “Tamkeen is committed to supporting all enterprises from different sectors and sizes, while focusing on incentivizing high potential sectors due to their role in driving sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom, in line with the economic recovery plan."

Mr. Ebrahim Mohamed Ali Zainal, Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors of United Paper Industries (Bahrain Pack), expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support from Tamkeen, and stressed the active role it plays in ensuring the continued growth and expansion of the company, which in turn contributes to strengthening its role as a vital element within the supply chain in the region. This contributes directly to the increase in production and exports which meets the growing demand for local and global companies such as Mondelēz, Arla Foods, Reckitt Benckiser, and Olayan Kimberly Clark. He said, “In the coming years, we aim to increase our production capacity even further, which requires additional employment, as a result, we will increase the number of Bahraini employees from 76 to about 90. In addition, we will empower Bahraini talent by appointing them in leadership roles in the company whilst providing the necessary training through utilizing Tamkeen’s Human Capital Development Programs.”

Earlier this year Tamkeen embarked on a strategic transformation journey that encompassed the entire organization and resulted in the launch of a line-up of objective-driven support programs and a transparent and enhanced assessment process. Tamkeen’s new strategic direction focuses on creating the desired impact in the local economy and meet the growing market needs through supporting all sectors whilst incentivizing high potential sectors.

-Ends-