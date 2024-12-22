Manama: The Labor Fund "Tamkeen" announced its support for ARRAY, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI), enterprise software engineering and cloud solutions, a portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Tamkeen will support the company through its various support programs, including employment support, training support, and enterprise support.

The support for ARRAY aligns with Tamkeen's 2024 strategic priorities under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises to drive impact and sustainable development in the economy.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund "Tamkeen," stated: "ARRAY will provide around 120 jobs for local talent within the Information and Communications Technology sector, along with ongoing training programs to hone their skills in this field. This initiative aligns with our mandate of positioning Bahraini talent as the preferred choice for employment in the private sector and equipping them with in-demand skills to enhance their competitiveness in the labor market." She added, "This support is also in line with the objectives of the National Labour Market Plan (2023–2026), which aims to equip the national workforce with the most in-demand skills in the labor market to achieve the desired strategic outcomes."

Additionally, ARRAY Innovation Founder and CEO Alaa Saeed said: "ARRAY is committed to building cutting edge digital solutions for our clients from Bahrain, and in doing so providing 1000 highly skilled jobs for Bahrainis over the coming years. We are very grateful to Tamkeen for initially supporting our first batch of 120 Bahraini hires going forward. We have a very talented team who provide an exceptional work environment that is conducive to rapid learning and high productivity. We are very encouraged by demand for our software engineering and artificial intelligence capabilities and are growing quickly. " He added, "We are honored to be partnering with Tamkeen whose support will allow us to further accelerate our growth, and will amplify our impact through talent development programs.’’

ARRAY specializes in software and technology development, offering a range of solutions and services in various fields such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, application development, cloud computing, and professional IT services.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

Interested applicants to join ARRAY’s team may apply directly through careers@array.world.

About Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" is a national entity established in 2006, aimed at facilitating the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy by strengthening the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth. This is achieved by supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

About ARRAY Innovation

Founded in 2024, ARRAY Innovation is a Bahrain-based AI and cloud-native digital solutions firm specializing in enterprise software, digital transformation, and strategic resourcing partnerships. ARRAY is committed to delivering engineering excellence by leveraging cutting-edge tools and best practices to empower clients in achieving their objectives, driving sustainable growth, and advancing technological innovation across industries.

For more information about ARRAY Innovation and its partnerships, visit www.array.world.