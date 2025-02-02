Manama – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) concluded its participation in the second edition of the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) with the attendance of Tamkeen’s Chief Executive and Chief Strategy and Data Analytics Officer.

During the conference, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) participated in a panel discussion about the skills needed to prepare youth for the labor market. She showcased Tamkeen’s efforts in developing and upskilling local talent with the purpose of increasing their competitiveness both locally and internationally and enhancing their opportunities in the labor market. Furthermore, she highlighted the key role of Skills Bahrain in identifying skill gaps through research and data analytics in collaboration with the private sector and relevant government entities, which informed the release of programs and initiatives aimed at closing the tech skills gap in the market.

During the session, Her Excellency emphasized Tamkeen’s commitment to developing programs and initiatives aimed at making Bahrainis the employees of choice in the labor market and empowering the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth, in alignment with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities and national development plans, most notably the Government Action Plan 2023-2026 and the National Labour Market Plan 2023-2026.

Additionally, during the conference, Ms. Alya Alaali, Chief Strategy and Data Analytics Officer at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) participated in the Policy Lab where she showcased Bahrain’s ongoing efforts in supporting jobseekers and empowering Bahrainis in the labor market through Tamkeen’s training and employment programs. Moreover, she highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the local market that can foster the transformation to a knowledge-driven labor market that caters to the needs of a rapidly evolving private sector on its path to adopting digital transformation and advance tech solutions to enhance productivity.

The Global Labor Market Conference brings together over 45 labor ministers from around the world, attracting the attendance of more than 5,000 participants and 200 speakers, in addition to officials from the public and private sectors from over 100 countries. The conference presents a unique platform with the largest gathering of government officials, policymakers, academics and experts for a global dialogue on the future of labor markets, addressing their challenges through sustainable and innovative solutions.