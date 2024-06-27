Manama, Bahrain: Tamkeen, Bahrain’s labour fund, hosted its second quarter board meeting this week in Manama.

Chaired by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the meeting addressed key achievements and strategic initiatives driving growth in the Kingdom’s economy.

During the meeting, Tamkeen Chief Executive Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez presented key achievements for the first half of the year, including:

Supporting more than 8,800 Bahrainis enter the labour market.

Providing various career development support to more than 12,000 Bahrainis.

Supporting over 5,000 enterprises, 57% of which are SMEs.

The meeting also discussed strategic initiatives to boost Bahraini enterprise growth, domestic employment, and career development, including a key partnership with the Supreme Council for Health to support over 700 Bahraini doctors and nurses.

As emphasised by HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Ms. Mofeez, these achievements represent significant progress and demonstrate Tamkeen’s alignment with the National Labour Market plan and would not have been possible without the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Looking ahead, Tamkeen’s strategic priorities will focus on increasing economic participation, expanding career development opportunities, and enhancing private sector productivity through technology adoption and enterprise support.