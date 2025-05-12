● noon partners with Urban Company to launch home services across UAE and KSA, with bookings, support, and management available directly via the noon app.

● The partnership brings cleaning, repair, and personal care services to millions of customers — deepening noon’s role in everyday life.

● Part of noon’s mission to hit “every door, every day” — expanding its app ecosystem beyond commerce, food, and fintech into quality, on-demand home services.

Riyadh, KSA | Dubai, UAE: noon, the region’s homegrown digital champion, has announced a partnership with Urban Company to bring seamless, quality home services to customers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia directly through the noon app.

The launch marks noon’s latest step in its mission to reach “every door, every day,” growing beyond commerce, food, and fintech into tech-enabled home services. From deep cleans and AC repairs to salon treatments and babysitting, Urban Company’s services will now be just a few taps away for noon customers.

“This partnership puts trusted help one click closer,” said Faraz Khalid, CEO, noon. “With Urban Company’s quality and noon’s reach, we’re building a new standard for on-demand services fast, reliable, and built around the customer.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

● Tech-enabled home and lifestyle services at regional scale

● Access to complementary customer bases, boosting loyalty and cross-sell

● Exclusive perks for noon One members over time

● Launches in both UAE and KSA, with plans to expand

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO & Co-founder, Urban Company: “Partnering with noon marks a step in our mission to bring quality home services to households in the Middle East. With noon’s scale and customer relationships, we’re excited to build a seamless, tech-enabled service experience that redefines what great service looks like in Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.”

Urban Company, founded in India and operating in four countries as of December 31, 2024, has facilitated transactions for over 12 million unique consumers since its inception through a network of 48,169 trained average monthly active service professionals in the nine months ended December 31, 2024. With this integration, customers in the UAE and KSA can book, manage, and rebook service professionals — all within noon’s unified digital ecosystem.

Urban Company’s services on noon will include:

In the UAE:

● Hourly and monthly cleaning plans, deep cleaning and laundry

● AC, plumbing, and electrical repairs

● At-home salon, massage, and grooming for men and women

● Babysitting, pet care, ironing, packing, and more In Saudi Arabia:

● Hourly and monthly cleaning plans

● Deep home cleaning (including sofas, carpets, kitchens)

● Home maintenance (AC, electrical, carpentry)

● At-home massage and nail care for women

Customers can book one-off services or subscribe to recurring plans. They’ll also be able to request the same service professional again for consistency and comfort.

The rollout will begin soon across both markets, with full booking and support features built directly into the noon app.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

Media requests, including interviews, can be directed to pr@noon.com

ABOUT URBAN COMPANY LTD

Urban Company Ltd is the leading online full-stack home and beauty services platform in India based on net transaction value in the nine months ended December 31, 2024, connecting customers with trained, verified service professionals across various categories including cleaning, beauty, home repair & maintenance, and more. With a strong presence in the UAE and KSA, the platform is committed to convenience, quality (delivered by trained service professionals), and customer satisfaction through its seamless app-based service delivery model.

