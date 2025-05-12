Doha, Qatar – Reynaers Middle East, a leading provider of sustainable and innovative aluminium systems, proudly marked its presence at the sixth edition of the Build Your House Exhibition, held from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The company was represented at the event through its authorized fabricator, Qatar Technology for Aluminum and Steel, who exhibited a range of Reynaers' versatile aluminium solutions.

A highlight for Reynaers Middle East at this year’s exhibition was the official launch of the affordable series Panel Doors in the Qatar market. This innovative product drew significant attention from homeowners, architects, and developers attending the event.

Engineer Issa Sultan, Sales Manager, Qatar who attended the event on behalf of Reynaers Middle East, commented:

"We are proud to have launched the affordable series Panel Doors in the Qatar market during this key industry event. This exhibition is a vital platform for those looking to invest in high-quality solutions for their homes – often a once-in-a-lifetime project. This series is a perfect fit, offering exceptional performance at a value-for-money price point. Just like their homes, customers can trust Reynaers’ products to deliver reliability and long-term durability."

The Build Your House Exhibition serves as a specialized platform focused on the residential sector, attracting Qatari citizens building private villas and homes. The participation of Qatar Technology for Aluminum and Steel, supported by Reynaers Middle East, reinforced the company's commitment to the Qatari market and to supporting local partners with premium European-designed systems tailored for the region’s needs.

While the exhibition primarily targets the housing segment, the newly launched Panel Doors are also ideal for commercial projects, offering architects and developers a stylish, high-performance solution that combines durability, design flexibility, and long-term value.

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers Group currently employs over 2,650 employees in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information about Reynaers Middle East, call +973 17877 266 or visit www.reynaers.bh. Follow Reynaers Middle East on Facebook and Linkedin, Reynaers_me on Instagram and Reynaers Aluminium on YouTube for the latest products, news and updates.