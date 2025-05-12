Global success of the JAECOO J7 PHEV sets the stage for the arrival of the J8 SHS, promising luxury refinement and off-road dominance.

The brand reinforces its position as a leader in clean, capable, and intelligent SUV innovation.

Dubai, UAE: As the UAE’s demand for advanced, sustainable mobility continues to grow, OMODA & JAECOO is set to redefine what hybrid performance means with the regional debut of its game-changing Super Hybrid System (SHS) a platform that delivers superior acceleration, lower fuel consumption, and extended electric driving range compared to traditional internal combustion engines (ICE).

With successful rollouts of the J7 PHEV across global markets, JAECOO is now bringing its SHS technology to the UAE to meet the needs of a new generation of adventure-seeking, tech-driven drivers who demand both capability and responsibility.

“SHS is not just a powertrain it’s a complete rethink of how hybrid SUVs should perform in real life,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.

“Our system outperforms many ICE vehicles in torque, fuel efficiency, and range. With the J7 already proving itself across multiple continents, we are proud to bring this innovation to the UAE and soon launch the next evolution with the J8 SHS.”

What Is SHS – Super Hybrid System?

The Super Hybrid System (SHS) is JAECOO’s proprietary plug-in hybrid technology platform that fuses electric efficiency with internal combustion muscle. Highlights include:

Combined power output: 340 horsepower (255 kW)

Torque: 525 N·m — exceeding many ICE rivals

Pure EV range: Up to 90 km

Combined driving range: Up to 1,200 km on one charge and tank

Charge-sustaining fuel consumption: ≤6.0L/100km

EV Silent Mode, regenerative braking, and multi-terrain drive settings

The system is supported by a high-efficiency hybrid engine (44.5% thermal efficiency) and a battery pack engineered to operate in temperatures reaching 60°C making it ideal for the GCC climate.

Proven Performance. Now in the UAE.

The JAECOO J7 PHEV has already made headlines so many countries across the world. From long-distance hybrid drives to urban EV-only performance, the J7 has been widely recognized for outperforming segment benchmarks in both performance and endurance.

In the UAE, these achievements will be showcased through the Super Hybrid Marathon in Dubai to Riyadh and the J7 Performance Challenge, where the vehicle will tackle sand dunes, rock crawls, and steep climbs with ease.

Next: The J8 SHS

Following the momentum of the J7, JAECOO will soon unveil its most advanced hybrid SUV to date: the JAECOO J8 SHS. Engineered with top-tier off-road capability, luxury interior craftsmanship, and a new iteration of the SHS platform, the J8 promises performance that outpaces traditional ICE SUVs in both desert terrain and urban mobility. More details on its UAE reveal will be shared in the coming weeks.

JAECOO’s mission is clear: bring global hybrid innovation to local roads, offering UAE drivers a smarter, bolder, and cleaner way to explore their world.

PRESS ENQUIRIES:

Alaa Shata

Regional Brand Manager

Alaa.shata@omodaglobal.com

M: +971 55 7150912



About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand redefining mobility through cutting-edge design, smart technology, and sustainable solutions. Backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, the brand is expanding rapidly across 34 global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa (MEA), reinforcing its vision of ‘New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem’.

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to revolutionizing urban and off-road travel, delivering vehicles that integrate futuristic technology, AI-driven connectivity, and next-generation safety features. With the UAE serving as a key hub under its global strategy, the brand is setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support, ensuring a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience. The brand's latest lineup, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, embodies sustainable performance, intelligent mobility, and futuristic automotive innovation.

With a global vision to lead the future of mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is dedicated to shaping an eco-friendly, tech-integrated, and customer-centric automotive experience.

OMODA & JAECOO are sub-brands designed to meet evolving global automotive demands. OMODA, a fashionable cross-border series, focuses on the new generation of LOHAS with future-driven aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, JAECOO, a fearless off-road series, caters to urban elites, breaking barriers in the global off-road market with refined styling and outstanding performance.

For more information, please visit https://omodajaecoouae.com.