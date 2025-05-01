Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taman Safari Indonesia, the leading conservation institution in Southeast Asia and the largest wildlife conservation park in Indonesia, is set to captivate visitors at the Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai. This prestigious travel and tourism event provides Taman Safari Indonesia with a global platform to showcase its unique locations and immersive and exhilarating experiences.

Unlike traditional zoo parks, Taman Safari Indonesia prioritizes the well-being of its animal residents, providing spacious natural habitats that closely mimic their native environments. Through innovative educational programs and conservation initiatives, Taman Safari Indonesia aims to inspire visitors to become stewards of wildlife and biodiversity conservation.

Alexander Zulkarnain, Senior Vice President Marketing, Taman Safari Indonesia Group expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to showcase the park's unique offerings at Arabian Travel Market 2025.

“Our objective is to not only highlight Taman Safari Indonesia but also to emphasize the diverse and captivating tourist destinations of Indonesia, thus enhancing the strong tourism connections between Indonesia and the Middle East and Central Asia countries. To guarantee a comprehensive and effective promotion, this campaign, which is being implemented in partnership with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, collaborates with partners in the Middle East and Central Asia,” added Zulkarnain.

From thrilling wildlife encounters to educational experiences for the whole family, Taman Safari Indonesia promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Indonesia's natural wonders.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

At the Arabian Travel Market 2025, Indonesia is expected to have a significant impact, enhancing its standing as a top travel destination and fortifying ties with the Middle Eastern market. The Tourism and Creative Economy Office of DKI Jakarta Province also collaborated in this prestigious fair by providing space to facilitate the Jakarta tourism industry delegation.

Zulkarnain expressed that their participation in the Arabian Travel Market for the third time is more than just an introduction and expansion but also a way to strengthen the relationship between Indonesia, the Middle East, and Central Asia through the tourism sector owned by Taman Safari Indonesia. The Tourism and Creative Economy Office of DKI Jakarta Province also supports Taman Safari Indonesia and has established excellent relationships at the government level and with individuals. Taman Safari Indonesia warmly welcomes tourists from the Middle East and Central Asia to visit Taman Safari Indonesia.

Last year, according to the Central Statistics Agency, the number of tourists from the Middle East visiting Indonesia reached 224,666 visits, an increase of 23% from the previous year. Through Arabian Travel Market Dubai 2025, the Ministry of Tourism targets 249,000 Middle Eastern tourists to vacation in the country.