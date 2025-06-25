Dubai, United Arab Emirates: talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region has relaunched the Summer Together initiative; a continuation of the region's first solar-powered rest areas, launched in 2023 with the Joint Committee of Traffic Safety and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), to provide all delivery riders with easily accessible stations to rest, hydrate, and recharge between orders during the summer months.

Following on from the success of last year, talabat has partnered with Emarat for the second year in a row, with rest areas strategically placed at key fuel stations across the UAE to ensure accessibility and convenience for delivery riders. This strategic partnership has played a critical role in scaling the summer initiative, reaching more riders across multiple emirates.

After first introducing the rest areas in Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2023, and following the positive response to the initiative, the rest areas are now being relaunched in partnership with Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) and Abu Dhabi Municipality, under the umbrella of The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety. This next phase will see rest areas rolled out across key rider locations.

The self-sufficient smart boxes operate 24/7 and are powered by solar energy with rechargeable batteries, completely eliminating fuel consumption and significantly reducing CO₂ emissions. Riders will enjoy quiet, seated, and air-conditioned rest areas in gas stations across the country, with access to water dispensers, mobile recharge stations, as well as a built-in air pump in the shaded exterior structure to check tire pressure.

The initiative has continued to grow year on year with riders across the country benefitting from the collaboration between the private and public sectors. What began as a pilot has now evolved into a successful nationwide effort to support rider well-being during the summer months.

Last year, talabat UAE significantly expanded its support for delivery riders during the summer months by contributing to the 10,000+ rest areas across the UAE. These included innovative solutions such as mobile bus units, smart box rest stops, and dedicated spaces provided by vendor partners, talabat mart, and cloud kitchen facilities. The talabat UAE rest areas received more than 462,000 visits from riders, with over 42,650 litres of water distributed. In addition, 100% of the bike fleet was equipped with essential summer kits, including thermal bottles and cooling snoods, reinforcing talabat’s commitment to rider wellbeing and safety.

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE said, “We are proud to continue the Summer Together initiative with our strategic partners the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), Abu Dhabi Mobility and Emarat. This initiative is more than just a seasonal effort, it is reflective of our long term commitment to the well-being of riders and using innovation to deliver impact to those across our ecosystem.”

HE Dalal Saeed Al Shehhi Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection, at Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said, “We commend talabat UAE’s continued commitment and support in enhancing delivery riders’ working conditions, especially during the summer months. This initiative complements the UAE’s broader efforts to enhance occupational health and safety standards for outdoor workers, particularly during the Midday Break period from 15 June to 15 September 2025. We continue to work closely with our partners in the government and private sectors to introduce sustainable, forward-looking solutions that support worker well-being, in line with the UAE’s commitment to fostering a safe, resilient and attractive work environment.”

The Summer Together initiative reinforces talabat’s commitment to providing riders with a supportive and more resilient ecosystem that prioritizes health, safety, and rider well-being.

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over six and a half million active customers as of December 2024. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.