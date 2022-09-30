Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In response to the flood emergency situation in Pakistan, talabat UAE extends its partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger, to deliver food assistance to those affected in the country. During the first three days of the campaign, which is set to launch on 30 September, talabat will be matching customer in-app donations made towards the cause and until the 2nd of October.

talabat customers will be able to easily donate by selecting any of the dedicated menu items on the ‘World Food Programme’ virtual charity in the app, ranging from AED 2 for one-day meal donation to a monthly donation of AED 63. All funds raised towards Pakistan flood relief will be donated to the World Food Programme emergency response operation to support the affected families.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director, talabat UAE, commented: “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy in Pakistan. It is a catastrophic natural disaster. We’re humbled to be in a position where we can utilize our tech for good and be able to offer immediate support towards flood relief efforts by connecting customers to trusted international humanitarian organizations such as the World Food Programme. Giving back to the community is a big part of our ethos and we’re glad to be able to do our part by matching donations to further support this cause.”

Mageed Yahia, World Food Programme Representative in the Gulf said: “The people of Pakistan need massive support now and in coming months and years to recover from this devastating disaster. The international community must step up to help them adapt and build resilience against the existential threat posed by the climate crisis and we are grateful for talabat, a strong WFP partner, for taking action and engaging with their customers to help make a difference”.

This initiative falls under talabat’s wider #AlwaysThere campaign, aimed at supporting communities in need by facilitating safe and contactless donations to trusted local, regional and international charities. In the past few years, the campaign has been adapted to support different pressing needs across the MENA region and beyond, including India and Lebanon.

In support of the Government, WFP is on the ground in flood-hit districts rolling out food, nutrition, recovery and resilience support to 1.9 million people – but needs US$152 million to meet the needs. WFP plans to step up its recovery and resilience activities through early 2023 to help communities get back on their feet and restore their livelihoods.

Customers can download the talabat application from the Google Play Store or iOS App store or Huawei AppGallery to donate to Pakistan flood relief efforts by searching for the “World Food Programme” on the search bar and selecting their donation of choice.