Kuwait City: As part of the company's commitment to enriching the learning experience within the community, talabat, the leading tech platform, collaborated with the American University of Kuwait to welcome students from various majors to its headquarters. This engaging visit offered students a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in talabat's diverse departments, gaining exposure to the company's day-to-day operations and work environment.

During the visit, AUK students had the chance to meet with different department heads, gaining hands-on experience through insightful presentations and discussions. These interactions also provided them with a valuable understanding of the inner workings of talabat, shedding light on the company's operations as a tech platform bridging the gap between customers and vendors, as well as the company's culture. Additionally, students had the opportunity to ask questions, seek advice, and engage in meaningful conversations with the department heads, enhancing their overall learning experience and career prospects.

Abdullah Al Mansour, Director of Corporate Communications, Public Relations, and Corporate Responsibility at talabat Kuwait, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the company's commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it engages with. He stated, "At talabat, we believe in making a meaningful impact, and one of our primary objectives is to enrich the learning experience, as demonstrated by our collaboration with AUK."

Al Mansour further elaborated on the company’s vision by stating, "We also believe that learning should be an engaging and transformative journey. Therefore, we're taking this collaboration further by offering AUK students internship opportunities in different departments at talabat. This internship aims to enhance their learning experience and provide them with practical insights into our dynamic industry."

He concluded, "We are thrilled to host the AUK students and hope that this visit can ignite a passion in these students to explore new horizons and consider potential career paths that they might not have previously considered; as we firmly believe in nurturing young talent and providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today's rapidly evolving world."

Additionally, one of the key insights that students gained from this experience was the realization that talabat extends beyond its role as a food delivery platform. It actively contributes to the enrichment of the local economy by serving as a vital link between customers, vendors, and delivery companies, underscoring talabat’s deep commitment to enhancing and supporting the communities in which it operates.

Omar Mahdi, Director of the Student Life Department at the American University of Kuwait, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership by saying, "We are truly grateful for the opportunity provided by talabat to our students. This collaboration has offered our students a unique chance to gain invaluable insights into a dynamic tech company like talabat, as we believe that real-world experiences like these greatly enhance our students' academic journey and help them prepare for successful careers in the future." He then added, "We look forward to more collaborations and partnerships with talabat in the future that can continue to enrich our students' learning experiences."

As talabat continues to open doors for students to explore new horizons, both organizations look forward to future collaborations that will further enrich and empower students on their academic and professional journeys. This partnership not only underscores talabat's commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it engages with, but also emphasizes its pivotal role as a driving force behind local economic enrichment.