Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Award-winning contemporary hotel, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, announces the official opening of the brand’s flagship destination for holistic wellness – J Wellness Circle .

Inspired by the heritage of traditional Indian wisdom and ancient approach to wellness, J Wellness Circle offers a range of treatments and rituals that blend a variety of classic healing techniques with the finest ingredients, delivered by well-trained experts that offer the iconic five-star Taj service.

Offering signature experiences exclusive to the brand, the spa invites guests to embrace harmony through different variations of massage therapy designed to melt away stress, lift spirits, and resolving muscle aches and pains. Guests can opt for Vishrama, a signature massage at J WELLNESS CIRCLE which includes the release of knotted nerves using therapeutic Indian herbs and oil blends, or embrace an entrancing experience with the Trupti massage, that is inspired to bring on a good night’s sleep and restfulness.

J Wellness Circle is rooted in, and inspired by rituals of Indian royalty, providing guests with a multitude of options ranging from deep tissue massages, foot, head to eye treatments that release tension and a deep sense of relaxation. The spa offers beauty treatments from organic facials promoting a healthy glow, to a lymphatic draining experience designed to eliminate toxins and balance the flow of energy in the body.

J Wellness Circle consists of three single treatment rooms, a rooftop infinity pool with temperature control, a unisex gymnasium, a separate change area for men and women with lockers and shower facilities. The spa provides robes, towels, slippers, and personal amenities.

J Wellness Circle, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is open daily from 9AM to 8PM. Advanced bookings for spa treatments are highly recommended to ensure availability.

This wellness haven offers a variety of treatments that can be moulded to one’s specific treatment plan, from the therapies including -

Vishram; a deep muscular massage for profound relaxation.

Trupti; a traditional head massage to relax and improve circulation and ease sore tired neck muscle.

Pehlwan Malish; a traditional vigorous deep tissue massage with stretching

Sammardana; a customized technique of muscle massage and mobility of joints

Pada Mardana; a royal extravagance for weary feet.

Champi; a treatment that helps in discharging muscular tension from the head, neck and shoulders to help relax and clear mind.

Drishti: an authentic traditional treatment to ease eye strain, improve circulation and reduce dark circles

Vishram; Indian therapy for full body massage

Orja Dayaka; a deep-muscular energising massage

Pavithri; A detoxifying massage with a unique blend of oils with the attributes of Tulsi, Ginger and Lime, this therapy liberates the body of impurities.

Anana Lepa; a facial including a face massage that tones and nourishes the skin

For reservations, please call +971 4 574 1111 or email JWellnessCircle.jltdubai@tajhotels.com.

About Taj

Established in 1903, Taj is The Indian Hotels Company Limited’s (IHCL) iconic brand for the world’s most discerning travelers seeking authentic experiences in luxury and has been rated as the No. 1 position on Brand Finance's coveted 'India 100 2023' report, marking it the third time the brand has achieved this. From world-renowned landmarks to modern business hotels, idyllic beach resorts to authentic Grand Palaces, each Taj hotel offers an unrivalled fusion of warm Indian hospitality, world-class service and modern luxury.

The unique portfolio comprises hotels across the globe including presence in India, North America, United Kingdom, Africa, Middle East, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal.

For more information, please visit www.tajhotels.com

