Dubai: Tahaluf Al Emarat Technology Solutions, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology company, announced its participation in GITEX Global 2022, the world's largest tech and startup super-connector event.

Through its exhibitor stand located inside (Hall 7, Stand G1), the company will exhibit the breadth of its technology ecosystem and address questions about the present and future of technology and its role in societies.

Yahia Alhami, CEO of Tahaluf Al Emarat, said: “GITEX Global is an important platform for Tahaluf Al Emarat to showcase our full suite of dependable and comprehensive solutions and engage with some of the industry’s biggest business innovators and executives, on a regional and international scale.”

“The economy after COVID-19 will be a big IT market; everything that we were unable to digitize before now will become fully digital as we see now even higher rates of adoption for distance learning and even for distance medical services,” he added.

Visitors will learn about our cutting-edge solutions in four categories; digital transformation, education solutions, healthcare solutions, immigration and law enforcements solutions.

Tahaluf Al Emarat Technology Solutions will bring its technology and digital business solutions offerings to life through its exhibitor stand located at Hall 7, Stand G1. Product experts and senior executives from the company will be available to interact with visitors during the exhibition and guide them through Tahaluf’s entire comprehensive digital solutions on smart services based on big data, AI and IoT.

About Tahaluf:

Tahaluf is one of the fastest growing IT companies that has developed advanced software solutions for the government sectors and operated with various markets. Tahaluf is providing the UAE and countries from all over the world with real-time value-added solutions designed to provide extensive functionality, and secured applications since 2015. Tahaluf was established to provide smart services, and to implement projects based on big data and AI.

