The greenhouse gases are extracted from Al Dhafra landfill

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) signed a consultancy agreement with KEO International Consultants to conduct a feasibility study for developing a project on extracting greenhouse gases from Al Dhafra landfill and converting them into environmentally-friendly energy. This aligns with the Center’s plan to achieve an efficient waste management system and use the best methods for processing and handling waste.

Under the agreement, KEO International Consultants will provide consulting services and a feasibility study that covers the technical, financial, and environmental aspects for the development and operation of the project to extract and convert gas into environmentally-friendly energy sources. This will include studying the requirements of the local market and the UAE’s needs for the project and areas for benefiting from the greenhouse gases generated in the landfill in Al Dhafra. The agreement also includes drilling operations, gas pumping tests, and the quantities expected to be generated within 10 years within the specified site, as well as evaluating the properties of the extracted gas. KEO will also develop and set the terms of the bid before announcing the bidding for the project.

Eng. Abdul Mohsen Mubarak Al Kathiri, Director of Projects and Facilities Department at Tadweer, said: “The signing of the contract comes as part of the Center’s efforts to enhance cooperation with the concerned parties to develop waste treatment services, convert waste into energy, and invest it in a sustainable and safe manner that supports the national economy, and serves the sustainable development goals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This comes in line with the Center’s strategic plan, which is being implemented in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.”

"Through the consultancy agreement, we look forward to implementing the project in line with the best standards and practices and in a manner that meets the requirements of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to enhance environmentally-friendly energy sources, leading to a brighter and more sustainable future for coming generations," he added.

The landfill in Dhafra has undertaken remarkable environmental efforts represented in the extraction and sorting of recyclable materials from the landfill in order to reduce environmental impact and achieve optimal use of resources. In 2021, a total of 25,524 tons of waste were extracted, and during the first half of 2022, 12,542 tons of waste have been extracted for the purpose of reuse and recycling, including plastic waste, paper, cardboard, iron, wood, and aluminium.