Muscat - In a groundbreaking move, Tadoom, a pioneer in smart city solutions, has officially announced its strategic cooperation with China Telecom to introduce "Tadoom Vision," marking Oman's inaugural operator-level visual network product. Developed in collaboration with China Telecom, Tadoom Vision is a revolutionary solution integrated into Oman's national cloud infrastructure, based on the "More Vision" CCTV Open Management Platform.

Tadoom Vision is Oman's first operator-level visual network product, jointly launched by Tadoom and China Telecom. Leveraging the "More Vision" CCTV Open Management Platform integrated into Oman's national cloud, Tadoom Vision delivers cutting-edge features across various sectors.

Tadoom Vision enhances home security with 24-hour uninterrupted cloud storage, intelligent recognition for unauthorized intrusion, and one-click alarms for enhanced safety. For smart campuses, Tadoom Vision manages on-campus personnel, provides access control with facial recognition, attendance checks, monitoring of strangers or vehicles, and issues alerts for potential security concerns. It includes intrusion alerts for areas like rooftops or lakes, ensuring comprehensive campus security.

Tadoom Vision, powered by intelligent AI, offers ultra-clear image quality, cloud storage, flexible multi-terminal support, intelligent analysis, recognition capabilities, and a simple, open, stable, and secure system. Applicable to various scenarios and industries, Tadoom Vision redefines the future of visual networking.

As a pioneer in public–private partnerships and smart city projects in Oman, Tadoom, with a portfolio of approximately 500,000 IoT devices and a national LoRaWan network, contributes to Oman's digital infrastructure. Empowering the Sultanate's economy, Tadoom brings global expertise in IoT, AI, and big data to implement cutting-edge smart solutions.

China Telecom, a leading global intelligent information services operator, boasts a substantial presence in fundamental telecommunications businesses, including wireline and mobile communications services. With over 391 million mobile subscribers and 181 million wireline broadband subscribers as of the end of 2022, China Telecom is a key player in advancing new information infrastructure and global cloud-network integration.

