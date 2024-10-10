Strategic Collaboration to Address Critical Healthcare Needs and Expand Access to Life-Changing Treatments

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company (a fully owned subsidiary of Astra Industrial Group), a leading Saudi pharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive licensing partnership with Hanmi, a renowned South Korean pharmaceutical company, to introduce novel value-added medicines to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This partnership is set to improve the treatment landscape by delivering innovative therapeutic solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes across the region.

Under the terms of this agreement, Hanmi will develop and manufacture the products, and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals will hold the marketing authorization rights and be responsible for registering, importing, and promoting them in the region. The agreement also provides for a provision to expand to other products, as well the option of a tech transfer that will enable localized manufacturing at a later stage.

The agreement enables Tabuk to leverage Hanmi’s cutting-edge research and development expertise, bringing forth pioneering treatments that address a major healthcare challenge in the MENA region. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing healthcare by making high-quality, life-saving treatments more accessible.

Ismail Shehada, CEO of Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Hanmi to introduce these innovative value-added therapies to the MENA region. This collaboration aligns with our strategic goal of expanding access to essential medicines in key markets, addressing critical healthcare needs, and improving quality of life for patients. Our combined expertise will ensure that these breakthrough treatments reach healthcare providers and patients, bringing meaningful value to the healthcare system.”

Ju Hyun Lim, Vice Chairman of Hanmi, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals to bring our innovative therapeutic solutions to the MENA region. This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to addressing significant healthcare challenges and improving patient outcomes. By combining Hanmi’s research expertise with Tabuk’s strong regional presence, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients across the MENA region.”

With healthcare systems in the MENA region facing growing demands, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering value-driven solutions that meet the unique needs of the region.

About Tabuk

Established in 1994, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals is a leading Saudi pharmaceutical company with a regional presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Tabuk Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded generics, in addition to manufacturing pharmaceutical products for renowned international partners at its manufacturing sites in Saudi Arabia, as part of its continuous efforts to cover the needs of patients by providing high quality medicines. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals is a major player in the pharmaceutical sector thanks to its four state-of-the-art manufacturing sites located in Tabuk and Dammam in the Kingdom, as well as in Sudan and Algeria, orchestrated by a team of more than 2,400 employees. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals reaches patients in 17 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, with future plans to expand its presence in the region. https://www.tabukpharmaceuticals.com

About Hanmi:

Established in 1973, Hanmi Pharmaceutical is an R&D-centric pharmaceutical company that strives to create first-class drugs globally through industry-leading R&D investments. Hanmi Pharmaceutical has strategically established more than 30 pipelines covering metabolic diseases(diabetes, obesity), inflammation-fibrosis(MASH) treatment, anticancer drugs, and rare disease treatments, among which 'Rolontis,'' a neutropenia treatment, has received marketing authorization from the FDA in 2022. We are maintaining solid partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies based on our proprietary technologies such as 'LAPSCOVERY,' a platform technology that prolongs the duration of action of biologics, and 'PENTAMBODY,' a bispecific antibody platform technology. Hanmi Pharmaceutical enhances the synergy of various R&D activities, such as AI new drug development and immuno-anticancer drug development, through the 'Open Innovation' strategy that opens doors to excellent external R&D capabilities.

https://www.hanmipharm.com/main.hm

