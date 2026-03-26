Shareholders also approve re-election of existing Board of Directors

Chairman celebrates a transformative year of exceptional portfolio growth

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – National Central Cooling Company PJSC (DFM: TABREED / ISIN: AEA002201018), the world’s leading and most diversified district cooling company, yesterday held its Annual General Assembly (AGA). In recognition of the company’s resilient financial and operational performance throughout 2025, shareholders approved a second-half dividend payment of 6.5 fils per share, to be distributed fully in cash, resulting in a total 2025 dividend of 13.0 fils per share – a dividend yield of ~5.0% based on 25 March 2026 closing share price.

This dividend demonstrates Tabreed’s commitment to delivering attractive returns while continuing to invest in high‑quality, long‑term opportunities. Despite significant M&A investments during 2025 the company’s dividend payout as a percentage of net profit increased to 79%, consistent with its strong track record.

During the AGA, Tabreed also elected its board of directors for a three-year term in accordance with the regulations of Capital Market Authority (CMA), with the nine existing board members having been re-elected and endorsed by shareholders.

The AGA was chaired by Tabreed’s Chairman, Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri. Following the meeting he said that, over the years, Tabreed has grown from a traditional utility provider into a future‑ready, resilient, and innovation‑driven infrastructure company, adding that “our long‑term contracts, strong customer base and solid financial position make Tabreed one of the most reliable infrastructure investments in the region.

“In 2025, Tabreed delivered strong operational performance and advanced its long‑term growth strategy,” he said. “Our core business remains robust, with stable operations, healthy margins, and high asset availability. Connected capacity during 2025 reached 1.57 million RT, a 19% increase year‑on‑year driven by both organic growth and M&A. Excluding M&A, organic capacity growth was 4.4%, near the top of our guidance range.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, and we continue to maintain investment‑grade metrics, which is a core priority, and Tabreed’s strong and visible growth pipeline gives us exceptional confidence in the future and reflects our commitment to sustainable value creation for our shareholders. Our strategy is disciplined and balanced: rewarding shareholders today while strengthening the company for tomorrow. We are well positioned to capitalise on the growth already secured through long-term concessions and new opportunities ahead of us.”

About National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Emirates Towers, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Metro, Bahrain Financial Harbor and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Makkah. The company owns and operates 99 plants in its portfolio across the GCC (as of 31 December 2025), including 81 in the United Arab Emirates, six in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, eight in Oman, one in the Kingdom of Bahrain, two in India and one in Egypt, in addition to other international projects and operations.

Tabreed is a leading driver of progress for people, communities, and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE’s strongest growth companies. Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed further solidifies its position as the industry’s global leader. In addition to district cooling, Tabreed’s energy efficiency services extend the company’s sustainability impact, helping businesses and organisations to improve their overall energy consumption, in turn reducing CO2 emissions and assisting in the achievement of carbon neutrality objectives.

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