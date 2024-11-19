The school has a current enrolment of 1300 students representing 26 nationalities, educated at its award-winning 35,700m2 Meydan, Dubai campus

This 100% acquisition will be value-accretive and fully integrated into Taaleem's financials in FY 2024/25

The acquisition is the latest step in Taaleem’s strategy and growth journey and follows the opening of Dubai British School (DBS) Jumeira in August 2024 and the ongoing construction of DBS Mira

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (the "Group" or "Taaleem"), a leading provider of K-12 premium education in the UAE, proudly announces the 100% acquisition of Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan (LLFP Meydan), a renowned multilingual school based in Dubai, catering to more than 1,300 students from Petite Section of Maternelle to Terminale. The school has a capacity of 1,900 students.

As a French-language school, with additional teaching in Arabic, English, and other selected languages, the acquisition of LLFP Meydan further enhances Taaleem’s diverse educational offering. It offers the French National curriculum through all sections leading to the French national diploma and the French General Baccalaureate. LLFP Meydan complements Taaleem’s existing network of UK, IB, and American curriculum schools, enabling the Group to reach new communities, share cross-curricular insights, and grow its student population. LLFP Meydan students take the Diplôme National du Brevet (DNB) and the French Baccalaureate exams. The school has witnessed constant annual enrolment growth since it moved to a state-of-the-art building in 2021. The school was originally established in 2003 in Muhaisnah 4.

Situated in the rapidly developing Meydan area of Dubai, LLFP Meydan’s state of the art campus spans seven ‘green’ buildings, equipped with solar panels, connected by walkways, and surrounded by vast green spaces. Designed by Dorsch Gruppe, the school has won prestigious awards for its sustainable design: the "Sustainable and Efficient Architecture" award (Sustainable Project of the Year) and the "Design Education Project of the Year" award.

In its inaugural KHDA inspection in 2024, it was one of the first ever schools to be rated ‘Very good’ with several ‘Outstanding’ features celebrating the academic and pastoral strengths of this top community school.

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, commented:

"This acquisition represents the culmination of extensive collaboration and thoughtful planning between the LLFP Meydan Governing Board, school management, and Taaleem, ensuring a seamless transition. Taaleem is fully committed to preserving LLFP Meydan's unique identity, rich heritage, and dedication to multicultural and trilingual education. The established governance at LLFP Meydan will be maintained, with full representation from the current Board and school leadership continuing in the new structure, guaranteeing continuity and alignment of both institutions' visions. This acquisition, set to be fully consolidated into Taaleem’s financials in FY 2024/25, is not only value-accretive but also strengthens our commitment to sustainable growth.

Together, we will build on LLFP Meydan’s strong reputation, while securing a sustainable and prosperous future for its staff and students. This partnership aligns with Taaleem’s mission to deliver educational excellence and create environments where every student can thrive. We are excited to build on this remarkable legacy and look forward to expanding and growing the French curriculum into an ambitious future."

Rebecca Gray, Chief Education Officer at Taaleem, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan (LLFP Meydan), its students, parents, governors, leaders, teachers and staff into the Taaleem family. The acquisition of LLFP Meydan allows Taaleem to further diversify its educational offering and meet the needs of families from across the world who now call the UAE home, including an ever-expanding French and Francophone community. With educational excellence at its core, demand for spaces at LLFP Meydan continues to increase. We are equally excited to build on the school’s already impressive academic achievements, ensuring its continued success while fostering even greater accomplishments in the years to come."

Varouj Nerguizian, Chairman of the Board, Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan, added:

"Today marks a significant milestone for LLFP Meydan, our families, and our community. The new school was opened in 2021 with a vision to provide a humanistic education based on excellence, respect, inclusion, cultural openness, and reflection, and we are delighted to see these values shared by Taaleem. With their proven track record of educational excellence and innovation, we are confident our students will thrive as part of the Taaleem family."

The acquisition of LLFP Meydan is the latest step in Taaleem’s strategy to grow and diversify its educational portfolio, delivering greater value to its students, families, employees, and shareholders. The acquisition opens a fourth curricula for Taaleem with opportunities to further expand its educational portfolio in and beyond the UAE. In August, Taaleem welcomed over 500 students to the new state-of-the-art DBS Jumeira campus located along Dubai Canal, with plans to increase student enrolments as new year groups are gradually introduced.

Construction at DBS Mira, located in Emaar’s Mira community, is also underway, with capacity for more than 1,600 students. DBS Mira is set to open in August 2025.

About Taaleem

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 33 schools, comprising 11 owned and operated premium private schools, and 22 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities in the UAE. The Group has a student base of +37,930 students and a highly experienced leadership and teaching staff from across the world.

About LLFP Meydan (a Taaleem brand)

LLFP Meydan, situated in the heart of Dubai, is a premier educational institution committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and holistic education. Focused on creating a supportive and nurturing environment, the school offers a diverse curriculum designed to meet the unique needs of its students, fostering both academic excellence and personal development. With cutting-edge facilities and a dedicated team of educators, LLFP Meydan equips students to become lifelong learners and responsible global citizens. To learn more, visit www.llfpm.com.