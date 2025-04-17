Bahrain - Solidarity has announced the completion of the acquisition of 100 per cent shares in Bahrain National Insurance Company and Bahrain National Life Company yesterday.

This reflects the company’s direct acquisition of 100pc shares of BNL, as well as the acquisition of 100pc shares of BNI by Solidarity Group Holding, being Solidarity’s major shareholder, in line with the transaction structure previously disclosed.

The completion of the transaction is expected to have a positive impact on Solidarity Bahrain’s consolidated financial position by enhancing scale, operational efficiencies, and market leadership across both general and life insurance sectors, thereby supporting long-term growth and profitability.

This acquisition is expected to nearly double the current scale in Bahrain, with a combined annual gross written premium projected to exceed BD100 million.

