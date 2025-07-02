New platform empowers businesses and organisations to control smart buildings and drive efficiency, reliability, and performance.

SyncOS also advances people's wellness by transforming built environments into healthier living and working spaces.

SyncOS meets the GCC market’s growing demand for smart automation and aligns with the UAE's Green Agenda – 2030 and KSA's Saudi Vision 2030.

Dubai, UAE – Syncrow, a provider of scalable and innovative automation solutions powered by the Internet of Things (IoT), has launched SyncOS, a cloud-based IoT platform set to redefine smart building management across the GCC region.

SyncOS’ flexibility and scalability provide a more effective way for businesses and organisations to manage multiple buildings, floors, or rooms through the web or a mobile app. With this launch, Syncrow is expanding its lineup of comprehensive IoT and automation solutions that enhance efficiency, comfort, sustainability and wellness across various sectors.

Featuring an intuitive dashboard, SyncOS gives property and facility managers all the information they need at a glance. This allows for easy monitoring and control of all connected devices, including lighting, water, HVAC, and security systems, across residential, commercial and mixed-use environments.

Leveraging the power of IoT and smart sensors, SyncOS offers predictive maintenance capabilities by monitoring device health and sending out early warnings to reduce downtime and prevent costly failures.

SyncOS’ advanced technology enables a smooth transition from traditional wired systems. With Syncrow’s wireless-first approach, the platform transforms existing buildings into smart environments – delivering cost-efficiency, peak system performance, and minimal operational disruption.

To ensure effortless onboarding and rapid adoption of new smart devices, SyncOS supports over 60 device types, with more added on a regular basis. This wide compatibility allows businesses and partners to integrate their existing apps and ecosystems using open APIs and white label options.

One of Syncrow’s key focus areas with the launch of SyncOS is wellness. The company is committed to advancing people’s wellbeing by creating technologies that respond to increasingly stringent occupant health standards. The IoT platform is capable of automating key environmental factors, including thermal comfort, air quality, water purity and more.

The launch of SyncOS contributes to various government initiatives, such as the UAE’s Green Agenda – 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030. Both programmes emphasise the use of advanced technologies to promote energy efficiency and sustainable development.

With roots in the UAE and active operations in Saudi Arabia, Syncrow has critical hands-on knowledge and experience with building codes, technical standards, and project workflows in the region. The company has successfully delivered projects for leading brands across the GCC, demonstrating its capability to meet regional demands with precision and reliability.

Commenting on the launch, Syncrow Co-Founder and CEO, Talal Debs, says: “We developed SyncOS to combine the capabilities of legacy building management systems with modern controls, data, IoT automation, and cloud connectivity. Our platform enables businesses to benefit from real-time actionable insights with detailed device-level information to drive smarter decisions.”

“People today are more conscious than ever about their health and overall well-being, whether at home, at work, or while traveling,” Talal added. “At Syncrow, we’ve designed our solutions to prioritise these evolving needs by focusing on air quality and environmental wellness. By doing so, we’re not only improving people’s lifestyles but also enabling businesses to deliver healthier, more responsive environments for their customers.”

Following the launch of SyncOS, Syncrow will continue developing various smart automation solutions that are centred on the needs of the GCC markets and deliver long-term scalability and resilience in the fast-transforming region.

About Syncrow

Syncrow is a UAE-based provider of scalable and innovative automation solutions powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Founded in 2021, Syncrow operates from its headquarters in Dubai, UAE, with a regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, serving a diverse range of businesses across the two regions.

Syncrow blends technology and creativity to enhance the quality of living and working environments, adapting to evolving global lifestyles. The company is committed to advancing people's wellbeing by developing technologies that promote health, wellness, and productivity.

At the core of Syncrow's smart solutions is SyncOS, a cloud-based IoT platform that empowers businesses and organisations to centrally control buildings and other multi-space environments with unmatched scalability and efficiency.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Iman Ashraf

Communications Manager, Aurora the Agency

Iman@auroratheagency.com

Albert Alba

Senior Communications Manager, Aurora the Agency

albert@auroratheagency.com