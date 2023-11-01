Dubai, UAE – Swisslog, the global leader in robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions has announced its participation at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023, scheduled to take place from November 7 to 9. The event is the region’s definitive destination to see the future of food production from advanced technologies to integrated supply chain solutions and breakthrough developments driving the industry forward. Swisslog Middle East will shed light on how advanced technological solutions, such as automation, can assist companies in adapting to the dynamic landscape of food supply chain challenges, enabling them to navigate changes in production, distribution, and retailing while transforming the food supply chain.

Swisslog will captivate attendees with a live demonstration of its digitalised robotic storage and order processing solution, AutoStore, with its local partners Technica and KUKA, showcasing the complete end-to-end food value chain, from production and robotics to distribution and e-grocery. Moreover, as the demand for e-grocery continues to surge among digital consumers, and more players enter the field, the UAE's sector is poised to up its penetration rates from 5.5% in 2016 to 13% by 2026. This underscores the imperative for organisations to automate and elevate their operations to effortlessly meet the surging demand for rapid and reliable order fulfilment.

Swisslog's assortment of data-focused, versatile, and robotic material handling solutions not only enhances productivity and reduces order cycle times but also enables rapid responses to changes. These very characteristics, driven by an engineering dedication to sustainability, lead to a variety of environmental benefits that resonate with the UAE's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Additionally, Swisslog strives to improve supply chain sustainability through energy efficiency and food safety. Manual processes cannot provide the scalability and profitability needed by food manufacturers. With the increasing demand for own-brand labels, prepared foods, and e-grocery, food & beverage warehouses must adapt to efficiently handle numerous SKUs within limited space, accommodating various outbound order types.

Rami Younes, General Manager and Head of Sales, Swisslog Middle East, commented, “With the global population set to grow by 3 billion by 2050, the F&B industry must scale production without magnifying the existing climate, water scarcity, and quality issues. Swisslog has a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to address these challenges. We have worked with global F&B leaders like Coca-Cola, Unilever, and Pepsi, successfully executing over 350 projects across 35 countries. At Gulfood Manufacturing, we will showcase the complete spectrum of the food value chain, highlighting our unique capability to provide full-scale solutions.”

Gulfood Manufacturing is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7th to 9th November 2023 and Swisslog representatives will be available at Hall 4, Stand C4-3.

About Swisslog –

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 14,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com

About Technica

Technica delivers innovative, customized and high quality solutions and turnkey lines, designed to satisfy the automation needs of our customers and help them build their smart factory, in order to improve their operation efficiency and to increase their production capacity. Customers of Technica cover different industry sectors like paper and carton, beverages, water, food, chemicals, glass, plastic, dairy, pharmaceutical, home & personal care, edible, paint, lube oil, education, logistics and many more. Prestigious names like P&G, Coca Cola, Heineken, Pepsi, Henkel, Unilever, Nestle, al Marai and Danone are on the list of the company’s valued customers. For more information about Technica, please visit www.technicaintl.com