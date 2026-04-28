Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Axxion Claims Settlement Services L.L.C. has launched as an independent motor claims management company serving insurance partners in the United Arab Emirates. The Dubai-based company manages the full motor claims lifecycle on behalf of insurers, from first notification of loss through inspection, estimate review, repair coordination, salvage and total loss handling, third-party recovery, and closure. The service is built around a proprietary claims operating system designed to lower loss ratios, shorten claim cycle times, raise policyholder satisfaction, and recover costs from at-fault parties under audit-grade governance.

Axxion was founded to address known structural problems in the UAE motor claims market: long cycle times, inconsistent repair pricing, fragmented workshop standards, and claims leakage that drives up insurer expense ratios. The company gives insurers a single operating partner that takes accountability for the full lifecycle, run by experienced claims professionals, supported by automation, and measured against defined service commitments.

"Motor claims has been under-managed for years in the UAE," said Frederik Bisbjerg, Managing Director and Co-founder of Axxion. "Insurers know cycle times are too long and repair costs are inconsistent, but the operational tools to fix it have not been available at the right scale. Axxion exists to close that gap by running the operation, not just advising on it."

Behind the platform is a senior claims team. Axxion's operators have spent careers running motor claims at scale, drawn from regional and international insurers across underwriting, claims handling, repair management, and recovery. The operating model is built on the principle of people first, AI second: senior claims people make the judgment calls, and technology absorbs the repetitive load. Insurer partners deal with named operators, not a support queue. Since launch, a handful of UAE motor insurers have signed up for Axxion's services, with further pilot conversations under way across the market. Early operating results on managed portfolios point to material reductions in claim cost and cycle time versus insurer baselines, alongside measurable improvements in policyholder satisfaction.

"The technology is in service of the operation, not the other way around," said Stijn Venrooij, Executive Director of Operations and AI at Axxion. "AI helps the team move faster on routine work and concentrates human expertise where it matters most. Insurers see the result as a better claim experience for their policyholders and a more predictable cost line on their P&L."

Axxion is part of the Skelmore Group, a diversified automotive and insurance services group with operations across the wider MENA region, the United States, and Canada. The group employs around 4,000 people and reports approximately AED 2.4 billion in annual revenue under consolidated financials. Within the Middle East, Axxion sits inside World Automotive Group (WAG), which has been continuously active in the regional automotive and insurance services market for over three decades. The institutional backing means Axxion enters the market with the financial depth and operational stability required for long-term insurer partnerships.

Near-term plans include the rollout of additional insurer engagements, continued expansion of the workshop network across the Emirates, and evaluation of further GCC market entry.

About Axxion

Axxion Claims Settlement Services L.L.C. is an independent motor claims management company based in Dubai. The company provides end-to-end motor claims handling for insurance partners across the United Arab Emirates, built around a proprietary claims operating system that combines experienced claims operators, a governed workshop network, and AI-enabled workflows. Axxion is part of the Skelmore Group, a diversified automotive and insurance services group operating across the wider MENA region, the United States, and Canada, with around 4,000 employees and approximately AED 2.4 billion in annual revenue. In the Middle East, Axxion sits within Skelmore's regional operating company, World Automotive Group (WAG). More information is available at axxion.co.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Frederik Bisbjerg

Managing Director & Co-Founder

Axxion Claims Settlement Services L.L.C. ‪

f@axxion.c