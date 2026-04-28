Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the six-month short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 142%.

Subscriptions worth BD 70.771 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 30th April 2026 and matures on 29th October 2026, is 5.24% equivalent to the previous issue on 2nd April 2026.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 6IM/9 (BH000943U157) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.